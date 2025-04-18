Aston Martin F1 boss responds to claim about Max Verstappen nine-figure offer

Andy Cowell dodged questions about speculation linking Max Verstappen to Aston Martin for F1 2026.

Verstappen’s F1 future has been a hot topic during this weekend’s Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

The rumours reignited after Helmut Marko’s post-race comments in Bahrain that he feared Verstappen could leave the team amid Red Bull’s poor on-track performance.

During the FIA press conference on Thursday, Verstappen wasn’t keen to talk about his future, hitting back at F1 commentator David Croft by saying: “focus on commentating”.

Fernando Alonso was present alongside Verstappen and admitted he would be open to teaming up with the reigning world champion, but that possibility is “highly unlikely”.

On Friday, Italian publication La Gazzetta dello Sport reported Aston Martin are prepared to offer Verstappen a deal worth €264m (£226m) over three years covering the 2026, 2027 and 2028 F1 seasons.

Cowell, who replaced Mike Krack as team principal ahead of the 2025 F1 season, was asked whether the speculation around Verstappen has destabilised the team.

Cowell replied: “We’re incredibly fortunate that we’ve got two experienced drivers signed for the next two years and that means I can just focus on trying to help improve the business and the art of making a fast race car.”

The former Mercedes engine guru was then asked whether there would be any room for Verstappen in 2026.

Cowell remained tight-lipped.

“I am saying that my head’s full of improving the company so that we can make a fast race car for Lance and Fernando,” Cowell said.

Will Verstappen leave Red Bull?

Verstappen has remained consistent in his messaging that he wants to be racing in the fastest car.

Since the middle of last year, Red Bull haven’t given him that amid McLaren’s rise to the top of the sport.

A fifth consecutive drivers’ title, as it stands at least, looks unlikely for Verstappen, given Red Bull’s recent turn of pace.

Verstappen finished a disappointing sixth in Bahrain and had to wait until the final lap to overtake Alpine’s Pierre Gasly.

The Dutchman was heavily linked with a switch to Mercedes last year as Toto Wolff assessed his options following Lewis Hamilton’s shock decision to leave for Ferrari.

However, Verstappen was unwilling to leave Red Bull for 2025, leaving Mercedes to promote protege Kimi Antonelli.

With George Russell’s impressive performances a common theme, he will likely be handed a new contract, which could potentially prevent Verstappen from making a move to Brackley.

Kimi Antonelli has made steady progress, and given the time and effort Mercedes have put into his career, ditching him after just one season seems unlikely, even if Verstappen is available.

Aston Martin could be Verstappen’s only alternative for 2026 - but given their poor form this year - it will be a gamble.