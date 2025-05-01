Nico Hulkenberg set to lose ‘only dad in F1’ title to Max Verstappen

Nico Hulkenberg has reacted to the news that he is set to lose his status as the only father on the F1 grid with Max Verstappen expecting his first child.

Four-time world champion Verstappen is not attending Thursday’s media day ahead of this weekend’s Miami Grand Prix due to the expected birth of his first child with partner Kelly Piquet.

The news means Hulkenberg will no longer hold the title as being the only dad in F1.

The 37-year-old German has a daughter and was the only father-driver following the exits of former teammate Kevin Magnussen and Sergio Perez from F1 at the end of 2024.

“It was a fun fact that since Checo and K-Mag left at the end of last year I was the only dad,” Hulkenberg said.

“He’s joining that club. I hope it’s a good sleeper! We’ve been quite fortunate and lucky. Lots of discover. Many beautiful and nice things that come with that. I’m sure he will enjoy that.”

Hulkenberg was quick to dismiss the notion that F1 drivers get slower once they have children.

“Judge for yourself. Look at the stats and what happens,” Hulkenberg responded to that question.

“I think everyone is obviously different but I can only speak for myself and personally I don’t feel that’s the case.

“I feel once we step in the car, visor down, even for me, I tend to forget what goes on outside of the car because we are so focused and driven to perform and maximise.

“I just personally feel it’s an added benefit because it’s given me so much outside of work and being in Formula 1.

“I would even say it’s been helpful for me if anything.”

Lewis Hamilton reveals Max Verstappen chat

Seven-time F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton was among those to wish his former title rival Verstappen all the best as he prepares to become a father.

“I just wish him all the best. It’s such a special thing. I spoke to him briefly in Saudi and saw how excited he was and big congrats to him,” Hamilton said.

Meanwhile, Mercedes’ George Russell backed Verstappen to retain his competitive edge despite the huge change to his personal life.

“We are all professionals but this is a personal part of your life and for anybody who has had a kid it’s a pretty special moment. All the best to them,” he said.

“I think for many people I think it probably brings to your life. We’ve seen drivers in the past win races, win championships who have got kids.

“So I don’t see a change in anything on his professional level.”