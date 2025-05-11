Fatherhood for Max Verstappen tipped to be bad news for his F1 rivals

Becoming a father for the first time may increase Max Verstappen’s commitment to Formula 1, it is claimed.

Verstappen and his partner Kelly Piquet welcomed their daughter Lily just days before the F1 Miami Grand Prix.

Verstappen and Nico Hulkenberg are now the only fathers among the F1 drivers.

The impact of becoming a dad, and the responsibility, has prompted various theories about how it might affect Verstappen’s driving.

“I was speaking to Mario Andretti, talking about the safety improvements in F1 over the past 75 years,” F1 Nation podcast host Tom Clarkson explained.

“How did he justify getting into cars in the 60s when eight drivers lost their lives in one season?

“Arrogance, he said, ‘you think it will never happen to you’.

“I said: ‘When you had children did it become an issue?’

“He laughed and said: ‘No, it probably should have done!’

“That’s a different mentality.

“But I think having children gives you a reason to do things. You want to make your children proud.

“Max, if it’s even possible, I could see it increasing his focus and dedication to Formula 1.”

'Hunter' Max Verstappen waiting for Barcelona re-set

L’Equipe journalist Fred Ferret replied: “I would say Max is in a position of the hunter, like Lando Norris was.

“If things change in Barcelona with the new front wing, he will have minimised the points lost before the re-set of the season.”

Red Bull driver Verstappen immediately went third-fastest in Friday practice in Miami, having missed Thursday’s media commitments due to the birth of his daughter.

He then promptly claimed pole position for the grand prix on Saturday.

But Verstappen couldn’t convert pole position, as he was out-foxed by McLaren’s Oscar Piastri who claimed victory.

Piastri now leads the F1 standings after three grands prix wins in a row. He is nine points clear of teammate Norris.

Verstappen is 32 points behind leader Piastri but will hope that the FIA technical directive, set to be introduced in Spain, surrounding wing flexibility could shake up the order.

He must first battle through the F1 Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix and F1 Monaco Grand Prix before discovering his car’s pace under the new directive in Barcelona.