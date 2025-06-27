Pedro Acosta explains “strange” aspect which caused Dutch MotoGP crashes

Multiple crashes at Assen on Friday explained by Pedro Acosta

Pedro Acosta
Pedro Acosta

Pedro Acosta has detailed the challenges which caused several crashes on Friday at the Dutch MotoGP.

Two red flags - after Ai Ogura and Lorenzo Savadori crashed - disrupted a session which also saw Marc Marquez tumble into the gravel, among others.

The medium front tyre cost several riders who likely were preparing for warmer weather later in the weekend.

“Yes. Even for us, I made three runs with the medium front,” factory KTM rider Acosta said.

“It was tough to put temperature on and feel that the bike was normal.

“It was quite strange.

“Anyway we need to keep this way. It was cold and windy like last year. We need to keep going.”

Pedro Acosta fastest KTM on Friday at Dutch MotoGP

A year ago, in his rookie MotoGP campaign, Pedro Acosta was only 15th on Friday at Assen.

This time around he was an impressive third-fastest, behind Fabio Quartararo and Alex Marquez, in the second session on Friday.

The next-best KTM was Maverick Vinales in eighth.

Acosta explained his improvement: “Maybe we are more calm. The bike is more stable.

“And I have more experience than last year. I am more chilled at this type of track.

“Last year, and in Moto3 and Moto3, tracks like here and Mugello and Silverstone I struggled a lot.

“We are improving my riding style. And riding in other ways.”

Acosta’s early form at Assen hints at brighter hopes for KTM.

“It’s true to see how much we struggled last year - from FP1 to Sunday where we weren’t able to put anything together - this wasn’t a bad Friday,” he said.

“We need to keep it this way. It’s true that tomorrow we must check our race pace because it’s important for the sprint race and the Sunday race.

“We have to be happy.”

Acosta arrived in the Netherlands after becoming a tourist for the day and visiting Borgo Panigale during the week.

The KTM rider sight-seeing in Ducati’s homeland might have caused a stir considering his debatable future.

But Acosta insisted he was merely wishing to see Casey Stoner’s classic bike in a museum.

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

Read More

