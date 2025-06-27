“Great improvement” lifts Fabio Quartararo to fastest time in Assen practice

After two dour events, Fabio Quartararo and Yamaha surprised the MotoGP field by setting the fastest time in a chaotic Friday afternoon practice at Assen.

Quartararo, who has struggled at Aragon and Mugello, saved his best until last in the incident-packed session, snatching top spot from Gresini Ducati’s Alex Marquez.

The Frenchman’s time of 1m31.765s came at the end of an hour-long session littered with crashes – nine in total – including nasty highsides for Ai Ogura and Lorenzo Savadori, which brought out red flags, plus a second fast accident of the day for title leader Marc Marquez.

Quartararo stayed clear of the drama and used a set-up breakthrough to take the morale-boosting result, his first time leading the MotoGP timesheets since his pole streak earlier this season.

“This morning was really tricky,” Quartararo told MotoGP.com. “I don't understand why, but we really, really struggled. It was tough.

“This afternoon we managed to get a really great improvement by the setting. It’s positive to have that and let's see if tomorrow we can still make another step forward.”

Left frustrated in Aragon and Mugello, Quartararo suggested that the cooler temperatures, grip levels and Assen’s flowing layout better suited rider and machine.

“All details count,” he added. “I think the [low] temperature, the track layout, the grip, how the tyre drops – I think everything matters. We hope to make another step tomorrow with more rubber on the track.

"I think the pace looks quite good. This is positive for the Sprint tomorrow. It will get warmer during this weekend, and we will have to manage this and take care of our rear tyre – that will be crucial."

While Quartararo stormed to the top, team-mate Alex Rins missed out on direct Q2 access in 13th, 0.675s adrift.

"It was quite difficult to keep the mind clear, but I think we did a good job overall. It's difficult when you see all your mates, your MotoGP colleagues, crash," Rins admitted.

"I started a bit more cautiously, because it takes a long time for us to warm the medium tyre here in this temperature. When I was struggling for four laps, I went back to the box and put in the softs.

"We knew it was going to be difficult, but it was not bad. We need to improve our pace a bit. In the time attack I gave it my maximum, but I'm out of Q2. I'm a bit disappointed, but I was missing one clear lap today.

"My ideal time here is 0.3s faster than my best lap time, so tomorrow we need to complete one clear lap and keep going. We can do it!"

Pramac riders Miguel Oliveira and Jack Miller will also take part in Qualifying 1, having been left 14th and 16th fastest on Friday.