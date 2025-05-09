F1 suffers massive drop in US TV audience for Miami GP

The fourth edition of the Miami GP wasn't as popular as last year's event, at least according to TV ratings in the US.

The TV viewership for the 2025 Miami Grand Prix witnessed a significant year-on-year decline in the US.

An average of 2.17 million people watched the race around the Hard Rock Stadium on ABC last weekend, according to Reuters and Nielsen Ratings.

This represents a significant decline of around 30 per cent from last year’s event, when F1 set a new record in the US with an average viewership of 3.1 million.

The audience for the 2025 race peaked with 2.4 million viewers, which was again down from last year’s 3.6 million figure.

F1 was also not the most watched motorsport event in the US over the weekend, with the NASCAR Cup Series race in Texas averaging 2.5 million views on Fox’s FSI channel.

However, the 2025 Miami GP was still the third most-watched F1 race in the US in history, with viewership marginally higher than the 2023 edition of the race that attracted two million TV-goers.

F1 has a long-term deal with Miami, which was recently extended until the end of the 2041 season.

The news about the decline in F1's TV viewership comes as ESPN’s broadcast contract with Liberty Media expires at the end of the year.

ESPN is believed to be paying anywhere between #$75 million to $90 million for exclusive TV rights to show grand prix racing in the US, the home market of F1’s parent company Liberty Media.

