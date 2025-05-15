Ferrari predict potentially ‘gamechanging’ moment in F1 2025 season

Ferrari boss Fred Vasseur believes the upcoming flexi-wing clampdown could be a “gamechanger” for the competitive order during the 2025 F1 season.

F1 teams are set to be subjected to harsher flexibility tests for front wings which will be introduced from the ninth round of the season at the Spanish Grand Prix, which takes place on 1 June.

It comes following a new technical directive released by the FIA in January to combat teams potentially circumventing a grey area in the regulations relating to flexing wings.

Ferrari have endured a woeful start to the year but are hopeful the mid-season rule change could help them turnaround their fortunes, even if it doesn’t necessarily have a major influence on the title fight.

"We are at the point where it's difficult to do a big upgrade on the car because after four years with the same regulations we are more fighting for details,” Ferrari team principal Vasseur told Sky Sports F1.

"The biggest one probably will be Spain because we have a clear change of regulation with the complete new front wing. This could change a little bit the picture of the championship. Let's wait for this.

"It could be a reset on the immediate picture, but not on the championship. The guy who will lead the championship in Spain will still lead the championship after Spain, but, in terms of pure performance, it could be a gamechanger.”

Vasseur confident despite Hamilton struggles

One of the main storylines so far this season has been Lewis Hamilton's struggles to adapt to Ferrari’s tricky and underperforming 2025 challenger.

The seven-time world champion completed a blockbuster switch from rivals Mercedes over the winter in a hugely-anticipated move, but aside taking a pole position and victory in the China sprint event, it has been a disappointing start to life at Ferrari for Hamilton.

Hamilton has largely been outperformed by teammate Charles Leclerc and has not finished higher than fifth in a grand prix, with Leclerc scoring Ferrari’s only podium so far in Saudi Arabia.

Lewis Hamilton

But Vasseur is not concerned about Hamilton’s current performances and insists Ferrari’s poor SF-25 has exacerbated the huge challenge facing the 40-year-old Briton.

"The car is not at the level that we were expecting,” he said. “If you compare to last year, for example, it means that we are not in an ideal situation. And I think in this situation, it's even more difficult for a new driver to adapt to the car.

"I think if you are flying and winning every single weekend, it's much easier for them to adapt to the team.

"But I would say that as long as the collaboration is positive and constructive, even if it's not of use each weekend in terms of the result, I think we are improving understanding of each other, not just with me but the technical side.

“I think this is going in the right direction and I'm quite confident for the future.”