James Vowles has backed Franco Colapinto to succeed at Alpine despite the F1 team’s “turbulent” environment.

Following the Miami Grand Prix, Alpine announced Colapinto’s promotion to a full-time F1 seat in place of Jack Doohan.

Since joining the team at the start of the year, it was inevitable that Colapinto would get the opportunity to race again in F1.

Colapinto starred during his short stint for Williams at the end of last year.

However, with Williams already securing Carlos Sainz for 2025, Colapinto was left without a seat.

Colapinto was linked with Red Bull and Alpine - but a run of heavy crashes at the end of the year hampered his chances.

Colapinto ultimately joined Alpine as their test and reserve driver in January.

Vowles believes Colapinto will “do a good job” for Alpine, even if it’s for a short period.

“There’s a reason why we were really happy to do a transaction with Alpine because I really did think it’s his best chance of being in a racing seat either in ’25 or we thought more specifically ’26,” Vowles said as quoted by the official F1 website.

“I’m proud he was part of our academy and that we have a responsibility towards why he’s now on the grid today.

“What you saw with us is he got up to speed very quickly. I know he’s immensely quick, so I think irrespective of whatever deadline they’ve set, he’ll do a good job in that period of time.”

Colapinto will thrive in “turbulent” environment

Colapinto’s promotion coincided with Oliver Oakes’ departure from the team.

Oakes had been Alpine team principal since the middle of last year.

Initially, it was suggested his departure was linked to the decision to drop Doohan after just six rounds.

It soon transpired that Oakes’ brother - William Oakes - had been arrested and charged with “transferring criminal property”.

The two Oakes brothers were listed as directors of the Hitech Grand Prix team - they compete in F2 and F3.

Vowles thinks the challenging environment at Alpine will make Colapinto stronger.

“Is it in a turbulent time? Yes, no doubt about it,” Vowles added. “Will they be supportive to Pierre and Franco?

“Yes, I think they will as well because they’re still the elite athletes that are driving for them in order to score the most points you can. What normally happens even in a turbulent time is you still support your drivers.

“I actually think the learning is invaluable, whether it’s in that team or elsewhere. A, it’s time on track, B, it’s time and a difficult environment and if you come out of it you’ll only be stronger as a result. Franco is stronger so I think it’s still the right place for him to be at this stage.”