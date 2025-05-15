Adrian Newey’s first F1 race with Aston Martin revealed

Adrian Newey is set to attend the Monaco Grand Prix, which will mark his first F1 race in his new role with Aston Martin.

The legendary F1 designer signed for Aston Martin last year and finally started work for the team on 3 March after nearly 20 years at Red Bull, but he has so far yet to appear at a race.

Until now Newey has largely been based at Aston Martin’s state-of-the-art Silverstone factory as he focuses on the major rule changes coming to F1 in 2026.

However, the 66-year-old Briton has revealed that he plans to be on-site with his new Aston Martin team at next weekend’s race in Monaco.

"I plan to be in Monaco, with the notebook,” Newey said in an interview published on Aston Martin’s website.

“The deadlines we have in modern F1 seem to be far earlier than they used to be 20 years ago, and there are a lot of them coming up for the 2026 car, which is where my concentration has been, so I've not been at the track.”

‘Lunchtime’ chats about 2025 F1 car

The former Red Bull technical chief has been appointed in the newly-created role of Aston Martin managing technical partner.

While much of his focus has centred on the 2026 project after joining Aston Martin too late to have an influence on the team’s 2025 challenger, Newey said he has been involved in discussions about aero development this year.

"Lawrence [Stroll] understandably wants us to do as well as we can in 2025 so there's a small team still working on this year's car from an aerodynamics point of view," he said.

"I've had a few lunchtime conversations with that small group, discussing the car and what we can do about it."

Newey said he has also been getting feedback from Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll on Aston Martin's AMR25.

"I've also spoken extensively with both Lance and Fernando, getting their input on the strengths and weaknesses of the current car, the correlation between the current car and the driver-in-the-loop simulator, and so on," he added.

“The drivers are an essential part of the feedback loop of how you modify the engineering organisation and the way you go about things."