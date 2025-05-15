Juan Manuel Fangio’s F1 helmet to be auctioned for charity in Monaco

The auction will help Jackie Stewart to raise money for his charity.

Juan Manuel Fangio's replica helmet
Juan Manuel Fangio's replica helmet

A replica of Juan Manuel Fangio’s race helmet will be auctioned in Monaco ahead of next week’s Formula 1 race in the principality.

The recreated helmet was gifted to Sir Jackie Stewart by Foundacion Fangio Museo in 2024 and is now up for sale.

All proceeds will be donated to Race Against Dementia, a charity founded by Stewart and supported by F1.

The timing of the auction is significant as Fangio won the first Monaco GP held as part of the F1 world championship in 1950.

The 2025 season also marks the 75th anniversary of F1, with the Monte Carlo event having been a near-permanent fixture on the calendar during this period.

Five-time F1 champion Fangio became an important figure in Stewart’s career, serving as both his inspiration and mentor.

“Fangio was my hero. However, he wasn’t just my hero, he was a close friend, a true gentleman and someone I respected immensely,” said Stewart, himself a three-time champion. 

“The Fangio helmet was gifted to me and I hope it will represent our friendship, and all that the great man stood for, when it is offered for auction at Monaco.

“To have this auction take place alongside the Monaco Grand Prix, 75 years after his first victory, feels especially poignant. Monte Carlo is where I won my very first Formula 3 race, and I still remember Fangio walking across to shake my hand.

“I was stunned he even knew my name. To me, he remains the greatest driver of all time.”

Stewart set up Race Against Dementia in 2016 after his wife Helan was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia.

The auction for Fangio’s replica helmet is part of F1® Authentics’ Masters of Monaco campaign.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
4m ago
FIA investigation clears McLaren of wild F1 water trick theories
McLaren
F1 News
26m ago
Max Verstappen warned Michael Schumacher-style sabbatical from F1 “would be stupid”
Max Verstappen
F1 News
56m ago
IndyCar champion Alex Palou not interested in Cadillac F1 seat
Alex Palou
RR News
1h ago
John McGuinness on 2025 road racing competition: “It’s hard out there”
John McGuinness, 2025 North West 200. Credit: Honda Racing UK.
F1 News
1h ago
Haas debuts swanky upgrade at Imola for European F1 leg
Haas' brand new motorhome in the F1 paddock at Imola

More News

MotoGP News
1h ago
Brad Binder explains double crash in Le Mans MotoGP race
Brad Binder, KTM Factory Racing, 2025 French MotoGP
F1 News
2h ago
'Unwell' Charles Leclerc skipping F1 media day at Imola
Charles Leclerc
F1 News
2h ago
Former McLaren F1 mechanic challenges claims Lewis Hamilton ‘has lost his talent’
Lewis Hamilton
F1 News
2h ago
Why Flavio Briatore cannot be Alpine F1 team principal at Imola
Alpine advisor Flavio Briatore on the grid in Miami
F1 News
3h ago
Ex-Ferrari insider hails midfield F1 star: “There were lots of question marks”
Alex Albon