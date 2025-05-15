Juan Manuel Fangio’s F1 helmet to be auctioned for charity in Monaco

A replica of Juan Manuel Fangio’s race helmet will be auctioned in Monaco ahead of next week’s Formula 1 race in the principality.

The recreated helmet was gifted to Sir Jackie Stewart by Foundacion Fangio Museo in 2024 and is now up for sale.

All proceeds will be donated to Race Against Dementia, a charity founded by Stewart and supported by F1.

The timing of the auction is significant as Fangio won the first Monaco GP held as part of the F1 world championship in 1950.

The 2025 season also marks the 75th anniversary of F1, with the Monte Carlo event having been a near-permanent fixture on the calendar during this period.

Five-time F1 champion Fangio became an important figure in Stewart’s career, serving as both his inspiration and mentor.

“Fangio was my hero. However, he wasn’t just my hero, he was a close friend, a true gentleman and someone I respected immensely,” said Stewart, himself a three-time champion.

“The Fangio helmet was gifted to me and I hope it will represent our friendship, and all that the great man stood for, when it is offered for auction at Monaco.

“To have this auction take place alongside the Monaco Grand Prix, 75 years after his first victory, feels especially poignant. Monte Carlo is where I won my very first Formula 3 race, and I still remember Fangio walking across to shake my hand.

“I was stunned he even knew my name. To me, he remains the greatest driver of all time.”

Stewart set up Race Against Dementia in 2016 after his wife Helan was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia.

The auction for Fangio’s replica helmet is part of F1® Authentics’ Masters of Monaco campaign.