Anthony Hamilton set for new job with FIA

Anthony Hamilton, the father of Lewis Hamilton, is set for a new role with the FIA.

He will help with a new young driver development initiative.

Hamilton Senior is described as “very motivated” to begin work with the FIA in his new role, Sky Sports report.

The job will begin in June when the FIA Young Driver Development Pathway is officially launched.

Hamilton Senior has been unofficially advising the FIA for the past month so this new role formalises their working relationship.

Pressure on FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem

The move comes amid continued pressure on FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem.

He received criticism on Thursday ahead of the F1 Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix, including from Lewis Hamilton.

The FIA’s decision to reduce the potential fines for F1 drivers if they use bad language in official press conferences was commented upon.

George Russell insisted the initial FIA rules - which punished Max Verstappen for swearing, causing him to give intentionally short answers to journalists afterwards - were “ludicious”.

Russell, who acts as the head of the Grand Prix Drivers’ Association, insists he had no contact with the FIA after raising F1 drivers’ problems with the swearing ban.

Separately, Ben Sulayem’s position has been threatened by new contenders for his job.

Carlos Sainz Senior, the father of the Williams F1 driver, has thrown his name in the hat.

It has received a positive reaction, in general, although there are concerns about a conflict of interest because his son is still a Formula 1 driver. Sainz Senior also works as his son’s manager.

But Sainz Junior insisted they would avoid issues by professionally separating, should his dad get the top job at the FIA.