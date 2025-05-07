F1 driver’s father could rival Mohammed Ben Sulayem for FIA presidency

Williams F1 driver Carlos Sainz's father has emerged as a possible candidate to become the next FIA president.

Carlos Sainz Sr, the father of F1 driver Carlos Sainz, is reportedly considering to run for FIA president later this year.

The two-time World Rally champion has emerged as a candidate to rival incumbent Mohammed Ben Sulayem in the FIA presidential election that will take place in December this year, according to Sky Sports News.

63-year-old Sainz is said to have “widespread support from executives across the various motorsport categories that the FIA has jurisdiction over”.

Crucially, a possible conflict of interest over Sainz governing the sport in which his son competes in is “not expected to be a concern” among F1 teams.

Sky Sports News report that Sainz “would be able to delegate any topics considered to be impacting the competitive picture”.

Sainz would be viewed as a candidate with personal integrity - at a time the FIA has come under heavy scrutiny following several controversies surrounding Ben Sulayem.

Ben Sulayem has been in office since he was elected president in 2021 and is determined to continue for another four-year term when the election is held in Uzbekistan on 12 December. 

The Emirati’s leadership has been questioned by several high-profile figures in the sport, including Robert Reid, who resigned from his role as deputy president for sport last month.

Reid expressed concerns over the direction of governance at the FIA under Ben Sulayem.

FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem
FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem

F1 drivers want stronger voice

F1 drivers have called to be more involved in the FIA’s decision-making process in the wake of unease about Ben Sulayem’s tenure.

Speaking at last weekend’s Miami Grand Prix, Lewis Hamilton insisted that the Grand Prix Drivers’ Association (GPDA) needs to hold “a power seat at the table” in regards to the governance of F1.

"I think ultimately the GPDA is very unified. Ultimately, we want to be able to work closely with the FIA,” the seven-time world champion said.

“I think everyone, all of us want to continue to work together and make the sport better. And of course, we've faced a bit of an uphill challenge in that communication over time.

"Ultimately, we don't hold a power seat at the table and that needs to change, in my opinion. If you look at other sports that have unions, that may be something that comes into play at some stage.

"We don't want to control things; we just want to collaborate with them more and have our voices heard.

"Ultimately, people making decisions for others that have never been in that position, it's good to have the point of view from the driver's perspective, and that's all we try to give."

Sainz Sr is a figure who would both command the respect of F1 drivers and be keen to work in a collaborate manner. 

Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

