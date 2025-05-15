George Russell questions FIA’s swearing U-turn: “It’s all a bit suspect”

George Russell has questioned the FIA’s sudden U-turn on penalties for swearing after F1’s governing body announced changes ahead of this weekend’s Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.

On Wednesday, the FIA reduced the maximum penalties F1 drivers can receive for swearing.

The maximum penalty for a first offence is now €5,000 - a 50 per cent reduction compared to the initial €10,000 penalty imposed under the revised version of Appendix B of the International Sporting Code.

Stewards have been given more power to fully suspend a penalty, particularly if it’s the first offence.

Additionally, stewards will be allowed to determine whether an offence is committed in a controlled environment, such as a press conference, or an uncontrolled environment, which is classed as “on track or during a rally stage”.

Swearing has been a hot topic after Max Verstappen was given a community service punishment.

Verstappen swore in an FIA press conference during the Singapore Grand Prix weekend.

After being penalised, he refused to give full answers to the media in subsequent FIA press conferences.

Later in the year, Charles Leclerc was fined for swearing.

When he discussed the changes, Russell was keen to point out that the rules were initially “a little bit ludicrous in the first place.”

“I feel the changes should have never happened in the first place,” Russell said as quoted by RN365.

“So we’re talking about a situation where things have been reverted, because it was a little bit ludicrous in the first place.

“We’re happy to see things go back to how they should be, but it should never have been there in the first place. So it feels a bit wrong to be thanking the changes when we shouldn’t have been in that place to begin with.

“It’s a bit of a strange predicament, and we’ve still had no correspondence with anyone from senior level at the FIA. So it’s all a bit suspect.”

Russell still waiting for FIA talks

Despite raising concerns on behalf of the drivers, Russell’s had no official correspondence with the FIA.

Russell is head of the Grand Prix Drivers’ Association, the body that represents the current grid.

“It seems more challenging than it should be really,” Russell added.

“But we’ve all put our views forward, I wouldn’t say it’s gotten to a point of no return, but you at least want to see willingness from the other party.

“I think we feel we’ve put in our views forward, and we want to have conversations and dialogue, and there’s only so much you can ask. So, yeah, it’s got to be mutual. It’s got to come from both directions.”