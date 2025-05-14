FIA reduces penalty as changes to F1 swearing rules announced

The FIA has reduced the maximum penalties F1 drivers can receive for swearing.

Drivers will now face a base maximum penalty of €5,000 for a first offence. This represents a reduction of 50% compared to the initial €10,000 penalty imposed under the revised version of Appendix B of the International Sporting Code which was introduced in January this year.

This covers all FIA-sanctioned championships, including F1.

Stewards will now have the option to fully suspend a penalty for certain types of breach, as long as it is the first offence committed by the driver or team.

Following approval via e-vote by the World Motor Sport Council, the amended Appendix B will also allow stewards to differentiate between controlled and non-controlled environments.

Controlled environments include settings such as press conferences, while uncontrolled environments are classed as those “on track or during a rally stage”.

The FIA says mitigating circumstances will continue to be considered, as was the case with Carlos Sainz, who escaped punishment for swearing in a press conference at the Bahrain Grand Prix after the Williams driver apologised for his conduct.

In another change, abuse of officials will be met with “sporting penalties” rather than fines.

FIA announce key changes for F1 drivers

The changes follow an extensive review commissioned by FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem, who recently revealed he was considering “improvements” to the rules surrounding driver misconduct.

“As a former rally driver, I know firsthand the range of emotions that are faced during competition,” Ben Sulayem said of the changes.

“I have led an extensive and collaborative review with contributions from across the seven FIA World Championships, FIA Member Clubs and other motor sports organisations.

“The improvements the FIA has announced today to Appendix B will ensure we continue to promote the best of sportsmanship in motor sport, while also giving Stewards effective guidelines to act against individuals who may bring the sport into disrepute.

“The FIA will always be committed to ensuring motor sport is accessible for all our sporting family.”

Ronan Morgan, president of the drivers’ committee, said: “Drivers are looked up to as role models by young fans and are rightly seen as ambassadors for the wider world of motor sport, how they act really does matter but it is important to recognise that there is a difference between what is said during a race and in a press conference.

“Today’s changes further strengthen the FIA’s International Sporting Code supporting our drivers by understanding the pressures they face during the heat of competition.”

Meanwhile, F1 stewards chair and World Motor Sport Council member Garry Connelly added: “I would like to thank the FIA President for his leadership with initiating the review of Appendix B.

“The revised version will ensure that Stewards have effective guidance in place to help them differentiate between on- and off-track issues. I am pleased that stewards will continue to maintain the full discretion to consider any mitigating factors to ensure that a penalty is applied fairly to a specific situation, in particular to take into account the circumstances of the driver concerned.

“These changes will ensure motor sport can be enjoyed by fans of all ages and will continue all our collective efforts to grow the sport globally.”