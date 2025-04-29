Mohammed Ben Sulayem considering changes to F1 swearing fines

FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem has revealed changes to the controversial rules that see F1 drivers fined for swearing are under consideration.

Changes to the FIA’s International Sporting Code over the winter saw an appendix added to the penalties which can be handed out by stewards for infringements.

Under Appendix B, drivers in FIA competitions face race bans if they repeatedly swear or criticise the sport’s governing body.

The guidelines state that three such offences would put a driver at risk of a “one-month suspension plus deduction of championship points”.

It came as part of the FIA’s bid to crack down on driver swearing after four-time F1 world champion Max Verstappen was ordered to complete the equivalent of community service for swearing in a press conference at last year’s Singapore Grand Prix.

Hyundai World Rally Championship driver Adrien Fourmaux was the first driver to be punished for breaching the new rules when he used an expletive during a televised stage-end interview at Rally Sweden in February.

Fourmaux copped a €10,000 fine with an additional €20,000 suspended.

Williams driver Carlos Sainz risked becoming the first F1 driver to fall foul of the revised rules when he swore in a press conference at the Bahrain Grand Prix when discussing a punishment he was given at the previous race in Japan.

The Spaniard ultimately escaped a potential €40,000 fine for his use of bad language, with an FIA spokesperson explaining that Sainz had apologised for his conduct.

FIA considering changes

Writing in a post on the social media platform Instagram, Ben Sulayem issued a statement confirming that improvements to Appendix B are being considered.

“Following constructive feedback from drivers across our seven FIA World Championships, I am considering making improvements toe Appendix B. As a former really driver, I understand the demands they face better than most,” Ben Sulayem wrote in an Instagram post.

“Appendix B is a key part of the International Sporting Code and is central in helping keep the sport accessible for all our sporting family.

“Humans make the rules and humans can improve the rules. This principle of continuous improvement is something I have always believed in and is at the heart of all we do at the FIA.”

The FIA has already clarified to F1 drivers that foul language in the heat of the moment would not be punishable. WRC drivers have also reached a similar agreement with the FIA.