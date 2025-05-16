Frustrated Max Verstappen pinpoints where Red Bull need to improve

Max Verstappen says Red Bull have work to do to have any chance of being in the fight for pole position at the F1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.

The reigning world champion endured a difficult Friday at Imola as he finished seventh in FP1 and fifth in FP2, ending the day nearly half a second adrift of the dominant McLarens.

Verstappen, in an upgraded Red Bull, was unhappy with the balance and handling of his car and cut a frustrated figure inside the cockpit of his car.

The Dutchman was even seen punching his steering wheel at one point after a scrappy lap which featured several wide moments.

Speaking at the conclusion of Friday’s running, Verstappen conceded Red Bull are not currently “fast enough” to challenge at the front this weekend.

“We tried a lot. Some things worked better than others but overall not fast enough at the moment,” said Verstappen, who was also off the pace on the long runs.

Asked what level his confidence is at heading into the rest of the weekend, Verstappen replied: “At the moment not very high.

“We definitely need a bit more work to just get a better through corner balance to go faster.

“I think it’s the same in the long runs. I got overtaken by the McLarens so that says enough right? They pull away.

“But even then, compared to other teams around us I think it was a bit tough today.”

Red Bull teammate Yuki Tsunoda was only 16th in FP1, before improving to eighth in FP2.

Max Verstappen’s bizarre cockpit issue

Verstappen was heard complaining about having a loose nut inside his cockpit during second practice.

“Can you have a look… Oh I lost it, it’s like a nut,” Verstappen said over team radio. “I had a nut in my hand but it fell into my seat.”

Assessing Verstappen’s Friday, 1997 world champion Jacques Villeneuve told Sky Sports F1: "The car looks like a handful. It's hard to drive. He's really muscling it through.

"But finding a nut in your pedals, woah, that's scary because it could lock the gas pedal or the brake pedal.

"Does it come from the car that something came loose or was it forgotten there. That's something to find out."