Max Verstappen credited with leading turnaround for Red Bull to become “a McLaren beater”

“So credit to them for turning it around completely on Friday night and coming here with a car that was a McLaren beater.”

Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen

Sky Sports F1 pundit Ted Kravitz has revealed that Max Verstappen played a crucial role in Red Bull’s upturn in competitiveness during the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix weekend.

McLaren dominated Friday practice, leading 1-2 finishes in both sessions.

Verstappen ruled out challenging for the win, pointing out that a McLaren overtook him during the race simulations.

Verstappen and Red Bull came alive on Saturday after significant changes overnight.

The reigning world champion narrowly missed out on pole, securing second on the grid.

Verstappen then went on to win the race, making it a comfortable afternoon for Red Bull in their 400th F1 race.

Speaking after the race in his ‘Notebook’ show, Kravitz explained the role Verstappen and his engineers played in turning the weekend around.

“I asked Red Bull’s press guys, and I said who’s done it? Was it the guys on the simulator? It might have been because of Rudy van Buren or whoever it was,” Kravitz said.

“It wasn’t Sebastian Buemi because I think he’s doing Formula E in Japan. Who was it who turned this car around? But they said it’s the engineers here at the track, and it’s Max who turned it around.”

“Then Max said, after the race, when they said ‘Grande Max’, he said: ‘Yes, It was a very strong Saturday and Sunday’. He wasn’t kidding, was he? He didn’t care to mention Friday when they were all over the shop.

“So credit to them for turning it around completely on Friday night and coming here with a car that was a McLaren beater.”

Verstappen back in F1 title contention

Verstappen’s second victory of the 2025 F1 season has put him back in title contention.

After seven rounds, he’s 22 points behind Oscar Piastri in the drivers’ championship.

Only Piastri has won more races than Verstappen this year.

Red Bull are expecting the flexi-wing clampdown to significantly impact the championship.

The FIA will impose stricter tests on teams’ front wings for the Spanish Grand Prix, which could affect McLaren.

Verstappen is looking to win his fifth straight drivers’ title this year - something only Michael Schumacher has achieved previously.

Connor McDonagh
F1 Journalist

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP News
4m ago
Main British MotoGP threat highlighted
Alex Marquez, Gresini Ducati, 2025 French MotoGP
MotoGP News
5m ago
Alex Rins: MotoGP 2027? “A smaller engine will change nothing”
Alex Rins, 2025 French MotoGP
F1 News
9m ago
Max Verstappen credited with leading turnaround for Red Bull to become “a McLaren beater”
Max Verstappen
MotoGP News
1h ago
British MotoGP “might be the race” where Bastianini “clicks” on the KTM
Enea Bastianini
MotoGP News
1h ago
Major shareholder set to step in to save KTM
KTM, 2025 French MotoGP

More News

F1 News
2h ago
Yuki Tsunoda regrets ‘trying to be a hero’ at Imola but salvages top 10 finish
Yuki Tsunoda
MotoGP News
2h ago
Maverick Vinales: “We will get closer and closer”, “confidence level at maximum”
Maverick Vinales, 2025 French MotoGP
BSB News
2h ago
“Tough weekend” for Tommy Bridewell at Donington BSB: “We’ve got some work to do”
Tommy Bridewell, 2025 Donington BSB. Credit: Ian Hopgood Photography.
MotoGP News
2h ago
Marc Marquez issues stark warning to MotoGP rivals: ‘I’m not scared about any race’
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2025 French MotoGP
WSBK News
2h ago
Alvaro Bautista “able to fight for the podium” without Czech WorldSBK Race 2 crash
Alvaro Bautista, 2025 Czech WorldSBK, grid. Credit: Gold and Goose.