Max Verstappen credited with leading turnaround for Red Bull to become “a McLaren beater”

Sky Sports F1 pundit Ted Kravitz has revealed that Max Verstappen played a crucial role in Red Bull’s upturn in competitiveness during the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix weekend.

McLaren dominated Friday practice, leading 1-2 finishes in both sessions.

Verstappen ruled out challenging for the win, pointing out that a McLaren overtook him during the race simulations.

Verstappen and Red Bull came alive on Saturday after significant changes overnight.

The reigning world champion narrowly missed out on pole, securing second on the grid.

Verstappen then went on to win the race, making it a comfortable afternoon for Red Bull in their 400th F1 race.

Speaking after the race in his ‘Notebook’ show, Kravitz explained the role Verstappen and his engineers played in turning the weekend around.

“I asked Red Bull’s press guys, and I said who’s done it? Was it the guys on the simulator? It might have been because of Rudy van Buren or whoever it was,” Kravitz said.

“It wasn’t Sebastian Buemi because I think he’s doing Formula E in Japan. Who was it who turned this car around? But they said it’s the engineers here at the track, and it’s Max who turned it around.”

“Then Max said, after the race, when they said ‘Grande Max’, he said: ‘Yes, It was a very strong Saturday and Sunday’. He wasn’t kidding, was he? He didn’t care to mention Friday when they were all over the shop.

“So credit to them for turning it around completely on Friday night and coming here with a car that was a McLaren beater.”

Verstappen back in F1 title contention

Verstappen’s second victory of the 2025 F1 season has put him back in title contention.

After seven rounds, he’s 22 points behind Oscar Piastri in the drivers’ championship.

Only Piastri has won more races than Verstappen this year.

Red Bull are expecting the flexi-wing clampdown to significantly impact the championship.

The FIA will impose stricter tests on teams’ front wings for the Spanish Grand Prix, which could affect McLaren.

Verstappen is looking to win his fifth straight drivers’ title this year - something only Michael Schumacher has achieved previously.