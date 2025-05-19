Ferrari demand “stop” to Lewis Hamilton F1 form overreactions

Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur wants what he feels are overreactions to Lewis Hamilton’s performances in F1 2025 to end.

The seven-time world champion has had an up and down start to life at Ferrari since making his blockbuster switch from Mercedes over the winter, with the Italian squad enduring a dismal start to their campaign.

Ferrari were tipped as being McLaren’s nearest challengers before the season began but are already 165 points adrift of the reigning world champions after seven rounds in 2025.

Aside from taking pole position and winning the China sprint race, and finishing third in the Miami sprint, it has been a largely frustrating season for Hamilton.

The 40-year-old Briton produced an impressive recovery drive from 12th at Imola to claim fourth place as he beat teammate Charles Leclerc for the first time this season with a result which marked his highest-finish in a grand prix for Ferrari.

But Vasseur is cautious about reading too much into Hamilton’s results as he continues his adaptation at F1’s most famous team after 12 seasons with Mercedes.

"We have to stop this where if Lewis has a good weekend everything is perfect or if it's not a good weekend, everything is a disaster,” Vasseur said.

“Every single driver is working on himself, working with the team, trying to develop something, trying to do a better job.

“It’s not that the Saturday evening he’s not well prepared, not in good condition with the car, and Sunday he’s a magician and everything is perfect. We just have to stay calm.

“For sure that we need to improve the communication, the understanding of the process and the tools and the software and everything.

“But honestly he did a very good job in China, he did a very good job today, step by step we will be there.”

Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton using 2025 as ‘foundation-building’ year

While Hamilton believes there is “more to come” from Ferrari, he acknowledges it may already be too late to salvage the 2025 season.

As such, Hamilton is focusing on using 2025 as a “foundation-building year” to be fully prepared for the major regulation changes that will arrive in F1 in 2026.

Asked if time is running out to turn Ferrari’s season around, Hamilton admitted: “It really is. At least from my side, this is a foundation-building year.

“Getting to grips with everything within the team, making changes that we need to do to help the team navigate to success long term.

“That’s stuff that I’m focused on in the background. There’s a lot of improvements we can make.”