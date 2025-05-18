Lewis Hamilton points out ‘calm’ team radio in subtle riposte to critics

Lewis Hamilton responds to recent criticism with superb recovery drive to fourth at Ferrari's home race at Imola.

Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton hit back at recent criticism as he praised the improved radio communications with his new Ferrari F1 race engineer Riccardo Adami.

The seven-time world champion made headlines at the Miami Grand Prix by sending jabs at Ferrari in a series of terse radio exchanges with the pit wall as he became increasingly frustrated by a pair of team orders incidents during a tough race for the team.

After finishing a disappointing eighth in Miami, Hamilton bounced back from a lacklustre qualifying which left him 12th on the grid to score his best result in a grand prix with a charging drive to fourth at Imola - the first of two home races for Ferrari this season.

It also marked the first time that Hamilton has outperformed teammate Charles Leclerc - who finished sixth - in a grand prix. 

Following the race, Hamilton appeared to respond to his critics from the previous round with a subtle riposte.

“Hopefully you have some good things to say,” Hamilton said.

“I’m so, so happy. Firstly the spirit of the Tifosi, wow, it was unbelievable. So grazie a tutti, thank you to everyone coming out. Very special for me to see the sea of red.

“I didn’t know what to expect this weekend, how many people would turn out. But it looked like one of the biggest crowds we had here, and to see so many people… There’s a huge Ferrari flag exit of Turn 7.

“It just felt vintage. It felt like back in the day when I was watching Michael [Schumacher] here and it was really great to experience, so I cherish that experience.”

Lewis Hamilton on ‘calm’ radio exchanges

The 40-year-old Briton went on to praise Ferrari for their “faultless” execution and strategy, as well as improved communications over team radio.

“I definitely didn’t expect to finish fourth today,” Hamilton continued.

“I didn’t know where we would be come given we were so far back but the car really felt great, the team did a fantastic job with the strategy - they were faultless.

"I think we're slowly getting there and I think me and Riccardo [Adami] did a fantastic job with his communication with me.

"I was calm, so then I think he was calm, and the team were calm and executing the strategy, and the pit stops were awesome.

"So overall, mega. I was hoping for some extra laps. Obviously the Safety Car lost them or we could have maybe fought for a podium."

Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

Read More

