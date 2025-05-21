Jack Doohan off “people’s radar” after Alpine axe in brutal F1 verdict

Johnny Herbert believes it’s unlikely Jack Doohan will have a chance of returning to the F1 grid following his Alpine exit.

After the Miami Grand Prix, Alpine announced Doohan would relinquish his seat, paving the way for Franco Colapinto.

Doohan was given just six races with the Enstone-based outfit to impress.

While Doohan failed to score a point, the Australian showed flashes of pace.

However, after joining Alpine as a test and reserve driver, Colapinto's promotion was always inevitable.

Colapinto starred for Williams during his nine-race stint last year, attracting the attention of Alpine advisor Flavio Briatore.

Alpine initially announced that Colapinto is on a five-race contract, but Briatore disputed this during the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix weekend.

Speaking to Fruity King, Herbert thinks Doohan’s chances of a return to the grid are slim.

“It’s a difficult one now because the seats are very limited. We’ve got a very good young bunch. We’ve got Isack Hadjar doing a great job as well. And that makes your job that little bit more difficult,” Herbert said.

“Is there going to be a place for Jack Doohan? I think it’s going to be tough, because I think you’ve still got to be fighting against the likes of the drivers there and possibly Sergio Perez coming back into it. That’s another seat about to disappear.

“So, there are a lot of unknowns for him, but I suppose fundamentally he’s not going to be on people’s radar.

“That would sadly be the end of it. Then he goes either sports car racing or, if he’s willing to take another punt, IndyCar. As far as it is at the moment, I don’t think anyone else would take him.”

Pressure on Colapinto

Colapinto endured a difficult first race back on the grid.

He crashed heavily in qualifying, and his race performance was lacklustre, as he ran into the gravel trap at the final corner on one occasion.

Herbert says the pressure is on Colapinto to perform.

“All Franco Colapinto has to do is either be very, very close to Pierre Gasly or beat him,” Herbert added.

“When you’re half a second or three-tenths half a second, that’s sort of nowadays a long way off your teammate. The expectations of Colapinto, I think from Flavio Briatore and Alpine, is that he’s expected now to beat Pierre.

“That will be the pressure now. It’s all about you going in there and beating your teammate.

“That’s all you’re up against. And that’s all he’s got to do. And he’s got to do it not just every now and again, he’s got to be able to do it consistently. There’s no other avenue he can take other than beating his teammate.”