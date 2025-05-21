Ferrari set to revert to last year’s Monaco GP rear wing in shock move

Ferrari are set to run a revised rear wing from Charles Leclerc's 2024 Monaco Grand Prix F1 victory this weekend in a shock move.

According to Italian publication Corriere Della Sera, the team is reverting to last year’s rear wing design for this weekend’s Monaco GP.

Ferrari won last year’s race in the principality from pole position as Leclerc won on home soil for the first time.

After this race in 2024, Leclerc was just 31 points behind Max Verstappen at the top of the drivers’ championship.

Fast forward 12 months, Ferrari have endured a miserable start to the 2025 F1 season.

Ferrari have scored just one podium in the opening seven races, with Leclerc finishing third at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

The SF-25 hasn’t lived up to expectations, with the weaknesses of its predecessor remaining.

The car has remained poor in qualifying as Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton failed to make it into Q3 at Imola.

The strengths of last year’s car aren’t as apparent, with Ferrari’s deficit to McLaren between 0.3s and 0.5s.

Ferrari’s low-speed advantage has diminished, putting their chances of a strong Monaco weekend in doubt.

In a bid to have a better Monaco GP, Ferrari will run their rear wing from last year.

Ferrari have struggled with qualifying performance and low-speed corners in 2025, meaning they could be set for another tough weekend.

Ferrari target Silverstone for major upgrade

Ferrari don’t appear to be giving up on this year’s championship.

Corriere Della Sera has also reported that a new rear suspension is being tested.

Ferrari boss Frederic Vasseur has insisted the SF-25 has “potential” that just needs to be unlocked.

The modified suspension will allow Ferrari to run their car closer to the ground more consistently.

Currently, Ferrari have to compromise their car setup due to a poor mechanical platform.

The new suspension, which will be introduced for the British Grand Prix, will be Ferrari’s final chance to save their season before 2026.

Ferrari have only shown flashes of pace so far this year.

Hamilton won the sprint race in dominant fashion from pole position in Shanghai.

In Saudi Arabia, Leclerc finished just eight seconds off race winner Oscar Piastri.