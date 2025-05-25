FIA respond after three tragic motorsport deaths in a single day

The FIA have released a statement after three deaths, in separate motorsport incidents, on Saturday.

“The FIA is saddened to learn of the tragic incidents at the Jim Clark Rally in Scotland, Vintage Motorsport Festival at Donington Park and Nykøbing Falster Motor Sport’s Anniversary Rally in Denmark,” they announced.

“We extend our heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, and loved ones of those who have sadly lost their lives.

“Our thoughts are also with those injured in the accidents and we send our best wishes to them for their full and swift recovery.

“The FIA offers its support to Motorsport UK and The Danish Automobile Sports Federation at this difficult time and stands alongside all those affected.

“The tragic incidents today have united our global motor sport community as we reaffirm the FIA’s full support to our members, officials and competitors.”

A co-driver, Dai Roberts, lost his life in Scotland at the Jim Clark Rally.

Roberts was navigating for James Williams in the fourth round of the British Rally Championship.

Roberts, aged 39, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Separately, Julian Grimwade died in Leicestershire at a Vintage Motorsport Festival on Saturday.

A police statement said: "Police were notified of a single vehicle collision at a licensed track day at Donington Park yesterday (24 May).

"The driver of the vehicle – a man in his 70s – was taken to hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.

"Enquiries are continuing on behalf of HM Coroner. Identification of the deceased is a matter for the coroner."

Motorsport UK issued a statement saying: "It is with great sadness that Motorsport UK confirms the passing of Julian Grimwade, who was competing at the Vintage Sports Car Club's race event at Donington Park today [Saturday 24 May].

"Motorsport UK joins the entire UK motorsport community in mourning and sends its sincerest condolences to the family, friends and loved ones of Julian, as well as the Vintage Sports Car Club.”

"As with all serious incidents, Motorsport UK will conduct an investigation into the matter and cooperate with the relevant external authorities."

Donington Park added: "Our thoughts go to the family and friends of the driver, as well as those in the VSCC [Vintage Sports Car Club] community."

Reports in Denmark on Saturday revealed that “a person lost his life after being hit by a car at Nykøbing Falster Motor Sport's 75th anniversary rally”.