Adrian Newey tells Aston Martin how to lure Max Verstappen

Adrian Newey knows how to give Aston Martin their best shot of signing Max Verstappen.

The genius car designer is on the ground this weekend at the F1 Monaco Grand Prix in Aston Martin colours for the first time.

His presence in the paddock is a reminder that the struggling team have huge goals to conquer when the 2026 F1 regulations come in.

They have been consistently linked with a lucrative move for Red Bull’s Verstappen who is fighting for a fifth drivers’ title in a row this year.

Can Aston Martin lure Max Verstappen?

Newey has spotted exactly what Aston Martin must do to sign Verstappen.

"Max is clearly a phenomenal talent, and he's a supreme competitor,” he was quoted by ESPN.

“part of that means that Max likes to break things down to a simple common equation.

"And that is, in this particular case, choosing the team that he believes will deliver the fastest car.

“So if we're to ever attract Max, the first thing we have to do is make a fast car.

"It's a pipe dream about anything else from there."

Verstappen has been linked with an exit from Red Bull, where he has won each of his four driver’s titles, because of the declining competitiveness of their car.

McLaren overtook them as the fastest car last year and continue to provide a better package for their drivers, Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris.

It leaves Verstappen with his hardest task to date, to win an F1 title.

But the pecking order could change next year when new rules are brought in, and that’s why Aston Martin swooped to sign Newey.

