EXCLUSIVE: The “two things” Adrian Newey has brought to Aston Martin

Aston Martin have explained the two key attributes Adrian Newey has brought to the F1 team following his arrival.

Legendary F1 designer Newey started work in his new role as managing technical partner at Aston Martin in March after spending nearly 20 years with Red Bull.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Crash.net at the Monaco Grand Prix, Aston Martin CEO and team principal Andy Cowell revealed the influence Newey has already had during his short time with the Silverstone-based squad.

“I think he provides two things,” Cowell told Crash.net. “Firstly, he provides experience of designing the whole car.

"There aren’t many people in the industry who have spent as much time as he has of laying out the architecture of whole cars with new regulations, so he’s got that experience.

“And he’s also exceptionally competitive and obsessive with things. He’s single-minded with it, brings it to a point of ‘no, that’s the quickest, let’s not have a big tolerance on it, let’s just aim at the quickest solution’. So it’s those two things.”

Asked how Aston Martin can get the best out of Newey, Cowell replied: "Listen and do.

“I guess with everything in life it’s about listening to wise, experienced people and the small snippets of insight, how do you grab hold of those, get to understand the depths around it and then it’s getting 300 engineers to understand and to follow.

“What I’m really keen to do is to make sure that we all learn from Adrian, we don’t just follow instruction.”

How many races will Adrian Newey be at?

Newey is with the team for the first time in Monaco this weekend, marking his first on-site appearance in his new colours.

Cowell said it has not been decided how many races Newey will attend this year, but he is expected to be at the British Grand Prix at Silverstone, where the team’s new state-of-the-art factory is located.

“Home race is a natural one to come to,” Cowell said. “I think we’ll play it race-by-race.

“Let’s see what we’re thinking Sunday night [after the Monaco Grand Prix], and Monday morning when we’ve had time to reflect.

“It depends really on the journey through 2025 and into 2026, and we can adapt.”