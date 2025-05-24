Lewis Hamilton crashes Ferrari at end of F1 Monaco GP FP3

Lewis Hamilton crashed his Ferrari at the end of final practice at the Monaco Grand Prix.

Lewis Hamilton has given his Ferrari mechanics a rebuild job ahead of qualifying after he crashed at the end of final practice at the F1 Monaco Grand Prix. 

The seven-time world champion hit the wall on his final flying lap of FP3, bringing out the red flag and causing a premature end to the final hour of practice running. 

Hamilton whacked the barriers at Massenet, causing significant damage to the right-hand side of his Ferrari, before coming to a stop at the entrance to Casino Square. 

"Sorry guys. I've hit the wall," Hamilton reported over team radio. 

The front right tyre of Hamilton's SF25 took the brunt of the impact.

The incident is a blow for Hamilton going into qualifying, and means his Ferrari mechanics will have to work through lunch to get his car fixed. 

Hamilton ended the session fifth-fastest, six tenths down on teammate Charles Leclerc who set the pace.

Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

