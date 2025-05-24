2025 F1 Monaco Grand Prix - Final Practice Results

Charles Leclerc remained at the top of the F1 timesheets in final practice for the Monaco Grand Prix:

2025 F1 Monaco Grand Prix - Practice Results (3) Pos Driver Nat. Team Time 1 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari HP 1m10.953s 2 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m11.233s 3 Lando Norris GBR McLaren F1 Team 1m11.247s 4 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren F1 Team 1m11.398s 5 Lewis Hamilton GBR Scuderia Ferrari HP 1m11.516s 6 Alex Albon THA Atlassian Williams Racing 1m11.668s 7 Liam Lawson NZL Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 1m11.814s 8 Carlos Sainz ESP Atlassian Williams Racing 1m11.839s 9 Yuki Tsunoda JPN Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m11.952s 10 Kimi Antonelli ITA Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m12.013s 11 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m12.066s 12 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m12.101s 13 Nico Hulkenberg GER Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 1m12.125s 14 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m12.194s 15 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m12.202s 17 Isack Hadjar FRA Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 1m12.251s 18 Esteban Ocon FRA MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 1m12.271s 19 Gabriel Bortoleto BRA Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 1m12.499s 19 Oliver Bearman GBR MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 1m12.601s 20 Franco Colapinto ARG BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m12.851s

Charles Leclerc set the pace in final practice for the Monaco Grand Prix, completing a clean sweep.

Leclerc has dominated practice in Monte Carlo so far this weekend, topping FP3 by over 0.2s ahead of Max Verstappen.

Interestingly, Verstappen was unable to improve when he fitted the softs.

His best time - a 1m11.233s - was on the mediums.

Lando Norris completed the top three in final practice, just ahead of McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri.

Lewis Hamilton crashed late on at the fast left-hander in the first sector.

However, the damage looked fairly minor and his car should be ready for qualifying.

Alex Albon continued his strong start to the year with the sixth-best time for Williams.

Liam Lawson, Carlos Sainz, Yuki Tsunoda and Kimi Antonelli rounded out the top 10.