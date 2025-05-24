2025 F1 Monaco Grand Prix - Final Practice Results
Full results from final practice at the Monaco Grand Prix, Round 8 of the 2025 F1 world championship.
Charles Leclerc remained at the top of the F1 timesheets in final practice for the Monaco Grand Prix:
|2025 F1 Monaco Grand Prix - Practice Results (3)
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|Time
|1
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|1m10.953s
|2
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m11.233s
|3
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren F1 Team
|1m11.247s
|4
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren F1 Team
|1m11.398s
|5
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|1m11.516s
|6
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Atlassian Williams Racing
|1m11.668s
|7
|Liam Lawson
|NZL
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|1m11.814s
|8
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Atlassian Williams Racing
|1m11.839s
|9
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m11.952s
|10
|Kimi Antonelli
|ITA
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m12.013s
|11
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m12.066s
|12
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m12.101s
|13
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|1m12.125s
|14
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m12.194s
|15
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m12.202s
|17
|Isack Hadjar
|FRA
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|1m12.251s
|18
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|1m12.271s
|19
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|BRA
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|1m12.499s
|19
|Oliver Bearman
|GBR
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|1m12.601s
|20
|Franco Colapinto
|ARG
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m12.851s
Charles Leclerc set the pace in final practice for the Monaco Grand Prix, completing a clean sweep.
Leclerc has dominated practice in Monte Carlo so far this weekend, topping FP3 by over 0.2s ahead of Max Verstappen.
Interestingly, Verstappen was unable to improve when he fitted the softs.
His best time - a 1m11.233s - was on the mediums.
Lando Norris completed the top three in final practice, just ahead of McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri.
Lewis Hamilton crashed late on at the fast left-hander in the first sector.
However, the damage looked fairly minor and his car should be ready for qualifying.
Alex Albon continued his strong start to the year with the sixth-best time for Williams.
Liam Lawson, Carlos Sainz, Yuki Tsunoda and Kimi Antonelli rounded out the top 10.