2025 F1 Monaco Grand Prix - Final Practice Results

Full results from final practice at the Monaco Grand Prix, Round 8 of the 2025 F1 world championship.

Charles Leclerc remained at the top of the F1 timesheets in final practice for the Monaco Grand Prix:

2025 F1 Monaco Grand Prix - Practice Results (3)
PosDriverNat.TeamTime
1Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari HP1m10.953s
2Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing1m11.233s
3Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team1m11.247s
4Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren F1 Team1m11.398s
5Lewis HamiltonGBRScuderia Ferrari HP1m11.516s
6Alex AlbonTHAAtlassian Williams Racing1m11.668s
7Liam LawsonNZLVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team1m11.814s
8Carlos SainzESPAtlassian Williams Racing1m11.839s
9Yuki TsunodaJPNOracle Red Bull Racing1m11.952s
10Kimi AntonelliITAMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m12.013s
11George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m12.066s
12Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m12.101s
13Nico HulkenbergGERStake F1 Team Kick Sauber1m12.125s
14Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team1m12.194s
15Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m12.202s
17Isack HadjarFRAVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team1m12.251s
18Esteban OconFRAMoneyGram Haas F1 Team1m12.271s
19Gabriel BortoletoBRAStake F1 Team Kick Sauber1m12.499s
19Oliver BearmanGBRMoneyGram Haas F1 Team1m12.601s
20Franco ColapintoARGBWT Alpine F1 Team1m12.851s

Charles Leclerc set the pace in final practice for the Monaco Grand Prix, completing a clean sweep.

Leclerc has dominated practice in Monte Carlo so far this weekend, topping FP3 by over 0.2s ahead of Max Verstappen.

Interestingly, Verstappen was unable to improve when he fitted the softs.

His best time - a 1m11.233s - was on the mediums.

Lando Norris completed the top three in final practice, just ahead of McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri.

Lewis Hamilton crashed late on at the fast left-hander in the first sector.

However, the damage looked fairly minor and his car should be ready for qualifying.

Alex Albon continued his strong start to the year with the sixth-best time for Williams.

Liam Lawson, Carlos Sainz, Yuki Tsunoda and Kimi Antonelli rounded out the top 10.

Connor McDonagh
F1 Journalist

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

