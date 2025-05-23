Lewis Hamilton targets “subtle” changes after 0.1s Turn 1 loss in Monaco

Lewis Hamilton has called on Ferrari to make just “subtle changes” to his F1 car ahead of qualifying for the Monaco Grand Prix after pinpointing a key 0.1 loss at Turn 1.

It was arguably Ferrari’s strongest day of the 2025 F1 season as teammate Charles Leclerc topped both practice sessions.

Hamilton backed Leclerc up in FP2, setting the third-fastest time, just over one-tenth off the pace.

Ferrari have endured a miserable campaign, scoring just one podium in the opening seven rounds of the season.

Ferrari played down their chances ahead of the weekend because of their low-speed weakness.

Based on practice, at least, Ferrari appear to be in the fight for pole position as they look to win in Monaco for the second year running.

After the session, Hamilton revealed he was losing one-tenth in lap time at Turn 1.

“The time, I would say it’s more to find in my driving and lines, in my braking,” Hamilton said.

“I’ve got one tenth just in Turn 1 [to find] but there’s bits here and there throughout the lap. The car, there’s subtle changes I think need to be made. I will not be making many changes at all.

“We might change one small thing like a quarter degree of camber, maximum. I think that will be it.”

Lewis Hamilton relishing Monaco challenge

Hamilton was in an incredibly positive mood after Friday practice in Monte Carlo.

While Hamilton has raced in Monaco since 2007, he still enjoys racing around the iconic streets.

Hamilton won the Monaco GP in 2008 for McLaren.

He would have to wait until 2016 to win around the famous street again, defeating Daniel Ricciardo in tricky conditions.

He bagged another Monaco win in 2019, just several days after the death of Mercedes non-executive chairman and F1 legend Niki Lauda.

“Amazing. It was awesome,” Hamilton explained. “It’s literally the coolest track ever to drive. The most fun. Every year is such a blast. Honestly, it doesn’t matter what car you’re in. Obviously, it helps when you’re in a car that feels good and is quick.

“The grip, the speed, it’s narrow, it’s fast, it’s the best rollercoaster ride of the year. It’s such a privilege. We’re one of 20 drivers that get to drive this track so I definitely felt very… this morning I texted Ellen, who’s been my assistant for 20 years and I texted her. I was like ‘I can’t believe I am so lucky to do this every year’.

“I was so excited for the day. It went smoothly. P1 was a bit of a challenge. Traffic and everything. P2 was much, much better. Got a little bit of time to find. Charles is very quick but otherwise a good session.”