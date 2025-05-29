F1 flexi-wing clampdown won’t affect teams as much as people claim, says Carlos Sainz

Williams driver Carlos Sainz believes the impact of the FIA’s flexi-wing clampdown on the relative performance of Formula 1 teams will be minimal, contrary to what has been speculated in the paddock.

Starting with this weekend’s Spanish GP, all cars will be subject to tougher static load tests for front wing flexing, with the FIA keen on ending the debate about aero-elasticity in F1.

All teams are expected to bring new front wing designs to Barcelona to ensure their cars meet the updated regulations, marking a pivotal movement in the 2025 season.

There has been plenty of speculation about how this change could affect the competitive order, with Sainz’s own team boss James Vowles saying front-running teams could “suffer” the most from the clampdown.

However, Sainz dismissed suggestions that the flexi-wing clampdown will cause major shifts in the pecking order, saying the impact is being overstated.

“There has obviously been a lot of talk regarding this,” the Williams driver said. “I don't think it's gonna affect teams and people as much as the people think or tend to be made up about this change of regulation.

“It's still a front wing. Obviously, it will run a bit stiffer and it will not flex as much as it did.

“I wouldn’t expect more than one-tenth swing up or down through the field for each team depending on how much you were flexing or not. I don't think it's going to be a lot in it.

When it was put to him that one-tenth of a second can make a difference of up to four places in qualifying, he replied: “That is true actually, especially in our midfield area.”

Sainz said the sophisticated tools that modern-day grand prix teams have at their disposal will allow them to negate any detrimental impact on car balance from having a stiffer front wing.

“Nowadays we have a lot of tools, mechanically and aerodynamically to tune these cars,” he explained.

“So even if it's going to be more of a challenge we still have three practice sessions to see where the car is at in FP1 and to take steps to fine-tune it and get back to our decent place.

“You can imagine the teams in the simulator have been running endless laps with the new wings.

“These days F1 teams are too well prepared in this sense to counter this kind of change.”

Norris unfazed by clampdown

McLaren was at the centre of the ‘mini-DRS’ controversy last year in Baku and had to change its design at the request of the FIA.

Asked if there was any concern at McLaren about the new flexing rule, Monaco GP winner Lando Norris said: “No, not at all.”

Pressed further on the impact it could have on the balance of the car, he added: “There are little tweaks here and there. But no, nothing that will change how we have to do anything.”