Explained: The new F1 regulation that could shake up the season

Since the reintroduction of ground-effect cars in 2022, Formula 1 teams have pushed the technical boundaries to gain every possible performance advantage. Among the most scrutinised innovations are flexible wings, which allow teams to maximise downforce during cornering and reduce drag on straights.

To keep flexible wings in check, the FIA has routinely introduced tests and technical directives. McLaren, for instance, was instructed to modify its rear wing following the "mini-DRS" debate in Baku last year.

While the governing body appeared satisfied with the situation by the end of 2024, it reversed course in January, announcing a significant rule revision to be implemented at the Spanish Grand Prix.

What’s changing at the Spanish GP?

Beginning this weekend, all F1 teams will be subjected to updated static load tests. Specifically, the maximum permitted front wing deflection under load will be reduced from 15mm to 10mm.

This follows more stringent rear wing flexing tests introduced at the start of the season in Australia, and again in the Chinese Grand Prix.

The goal behind the clampdown is clear: the FIA no longer wants aero elasticity to be a talking point in F1.

“Following further analysis carried out by the FIA Single Seater Department after the conclusion of the 2024 season, we are committed to ensure that bodywork flexibility is no longer a point of contention for the 2025 season," the FIA stated earlier this year.

"As part of this effort, we will be increasing the scope of rear wing tests from the start of the 2025 season, and additional front wing tests being introduced from the Spanish GP.”

Why now?

By delaying the new front wing deflection tests until the end of May, the FIA has given teams time to adapt their designs without immediately scrapping existing components.

"The phased approach allows teams to adapt without the need to discard existing components unnecessarily,” the FIA explained.

“These adjustments are aimed at further refining our ability to monitor and enforce bodywork flexibility regulations, ensuring a level playing field for all competitors to promote fair and exciting racing.”

FIA McLaren MCL38 rear wing check © XPB Images

Why is it important?

Teams are continuously looking for loopholes in F1 and flexi wings have become a major battleground in the current ground-effect era.

It’s also important to note that the FIA conducts tests on static cars, which may or may not give a clear picture of how the wing would flex when running at speed.

Nevertheless, the new regulations are so strict that every team on the grid will be bringing in new front wings to Barcelona.

And because the front wing dictates how airflow is managed over the entire car, changes here could lead to ripple effects elsewhere.

How will it impact the rest of the season?

It’s too early to tell how the changes will affect the competitive hierarchy. However, paddock whispers suggest this could have significant consequences.

Ferrari, which previously highlighted the level of flexing it saw on last year’s championship-winning McLaren, expects the new front-wing tests to be a game changer for teams running at the front of the field.

“Barcelona is on the calendar of everybody in the paddock with the new regulation for the front wing,” said team principal Fred Vasseur.

“We are working on it for ages now, and this can be a game changer for everybody, because we don't know the impact on every single team of the new regulation.

“I think we will stick to this and we will be focused on this to have the better exploitation of the new front wing.”

Red Bull’s Christian Horner also echoed Vasseru’s sentiments, saying: “What we don’t know is how it’ll affect. It’s a significant change, and so of course there’ll be some effect.”

Sauber’s Jonathan Wheatley expects F1’s front-running teams to “suffer” more from the Spanish GP, something that could level the playing field.

However, he also noted that teams have had enough time to prepare for these tests, meaning they could have devoted resources on other areas of the car to mitigate any loss in advantage.