Max Verstappen “body language” hints at anger 24 hours before George Russell clash

The “body language” of Max Verstappen suggests his frustration at the F1 Spanish Grand Prix may have started earlier than initially thought.

Verstappen was involved in a contentious clash with George Russell last weekend in Barcelona which cost him a 10-second time penalty.

Russell was among several inside the paddock who called it a deliberate act by Verstappen.

A day after his initially blunt reaction, Verstappen admitted it should never have happened.

But it has been suggested that his annoyance in Spain started 24 hours before the grand prix.

“I actually think it already started [on Saturday],” Naomi Schiff told Sky Sports.

“The body language of what he’s saying now…

“You could feel his energy in the post-qualifying interview. He felt resigned about where they stood, and that McLaren were above the rest.”

Verstappen was dismissive about his hopes of retaining the drivers’ title in the aftermath of the F1 Spanish Grand Prix.

He is now 49 points behind championship leader Oscar Piastri in the F1 standings.

Max Verstappen theory: 'Is that why?'

Max Verstappen

“It’s interesting that he said his championship hopes were never alive,” Bernie Collins considered.

“Is that why he’s happy to give up those points and not settle for third or fourth?

“It was a good race by him until that point.

“They had a hard tyre because of the three-stop strategy. But that was surely discussed overnight.

“‘If we get a Safety Car, what are we going to do? Put on a very used soft or a hard tyre?’

“That should have been a part of the discussion, as well.

“It was the right thing to stop. On those old tyres you are going to be overtaken.”

Nico Rosberg’s claim that Verstappen warranted a black flag was later dismissed by Christian Horner.

Rosberg reacted to the incident: “There is no need to discuss, it’s super obvious. He felt badly treated, even by his own team, because he was in the right.

“Russell’s car was out of control so he was allowed to stay in front. His engineer said ‘give the position back’.

“That put the lion over the boiling point. He wanted to prove a point, against the rules also. He waited for him then tried to do the same as what George did to him - ram him.

“Except this time it was deliberate. It’s not acceptable, not allowed.”