F1 presenter fires back at online trolls after “horrific” abuse

F1 presenter Lee McKenzie has hit back at trolls for their “horrific” abuse in recent weeks.

McKenzie is a familiar face to F1 fans in the UK, acting as the BBC’s pit lane reporter when they won the rights in 2009.

Since then, the Scot has presented F1’s coverage for Channel 4 and has covered some of the world’s biggest sporting events, such as the Olympics and the Wimbledon tennis tournament.

McKenzie recently underwent an operation and has been on the mend.

She made her return to Channel 4’s F1 coverage for the Spanish Grand Prix, where Oscar Piastri extended his championship lead after winning his fifth race of the season.

However, McKenzie’s comeback was met with a plethora of online abuse and comments about her appearance.

In a post on her social media channels, McKenzie addressed the abuse, which was aimed at her appearance and weight following her surgery.

The 47-year-old revealed that she’s been forced to turn off comments on her social media accounts as a result.

“I’ve been thinking about whether I should post this, but I will as it’s not just about me, it’s for all women and men too,” McKenzie wrote.

“Last month I went into hospital for an operation and I’ve been struggling with some health issues for a while now. As you see on here I’m a private person and I post about my work, not too much about life outside of work. I don’t need or want attention or validation.

“But the comments about my appearance and weight at the Spanish Grand Prix have been horrific. I’ve had to turn off comments on my social media. It’s worth saying they came from women and men alike.

“If you don’t like what someone wears or looks like on television, feel free to think about it but why send it to them? Why contact someone to be deliberately rude?

“I’m a journalist and I’m good at my job and I’m furious that this affects me.

“But it does and there will be people out there getting similar abuse that are not as strong as me. Don’t do it. The good news is that a larger operation that I thought I was going to get isn’t needed at the moment and things can be treated with medication.

“Many people have this. It’s not about being unwell. It’s about the vile comments from women and men commenting on my appearance. My health is improving and I’m back at the gym. For me. Not for anyone else. Think before you write to someone.”

McKenzie’s response comes after F1, F2, F3, and the FIA simultaneously posted a statement condemning “abuse and harassment in any form”.

With the growing popularity of F1 in recent years, social media has only become more toxic.

Lando Norris revealed that he’s taken a break from social media amid his F1 title pursuit in 2025.