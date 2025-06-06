Racing Bulls harnessing AI to fast-track F1 car development

Racing Bulls has started leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) to accelerate the development of its Formula 1 car in the 2025 season.

The Faenza-based F1 outfit revealed after the Spanish GP that it has incorporated Neural Concept Shape (NCS), a leading AI engineering platform, into its design and simulation processes.

The system works alongside the traditional Computation Fluid Dynamics (CFD), allowing engineers to evaluate thousands of design variants across environments mimicking real-world track conditions.

With the help of AI, Racing Bulls can explore more designs than usual, thus enabling the team to unlock new performance gains.

“In Formula One, every millisecond counts and innovation at the design stage can be the difference between leading the pack or falling behind,” said team principal Laurent Mekies.

“By integrating Neural Concept’s cutting-edge Engineering AI into our aerodynamic development, we’re unlocking new levels of speed and precision in our design process. This partnership allows us to explore more design variants, ultimately giving us a competitive edge where it matters most.”

Pierre Baque, CEO of Neural Concept added: “Formula One is the ultimate proving ground for Engineering Intelligence—where engineering decisions are pushed to their limits and every performance gain counts. At Neural Concept, our mission is to revolutionize engineering with deep learning and unlock a new symbiotic collaboration between human expertise and AI’s analytic speed and power.

This partnership with Visa Cash App Racing Bulls demonstrates how AI-driven design workflows can turn weeks of iteration into days, helping teams move faster, explore further, and stay ahead in the most competitive engineering environment on the planet.”

Several OEMs outside of motorsport employ the Neural Concept platform, including General Motors - which owns Cadillac, Airbus and Bosch.