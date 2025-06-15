Oscar Piastri: McLaren’s F1 racing rules shouldn’t change after Lando Norris contact

“I don’t expect this to change anything in terms of that. We’ll keep going racing until the end.”

Oscar Piastri
Oscar Piastri

Oscar Piastri doesn’t think McLaren’s racing rules shouldn’t be changed following his clash with Lando Norris at the Canadian Grand Prix.

Norris ran into the back of Piastri as the pair battled for position on the start-finish straight on Lap 67.

Norris immediately took blame for the incident, reporting over team radio: “Yeah sorry my bad. All my fault. Stupid from me.”

After the race, the British driver was seen apologising to Piastri in the media pen.

Piastri was asked for his view on the clash with Norris by Sky Sports.

“It’s not ideal for anyone,” Piastri said. “I haven’t actually seen the incident. I don’t know what exactly happened but if Lando has taken full responsibility then that’s how it goes I guess.

“Just a bit of a tricky race in general. Not an ideal finish.”

Piastri felt the battle with Norris was fair and is hopeful that McLaren’s rules of engagement - how they’re allowed to reach each other - aren’t adjusted following their first on-track incident.

“I thought it was [fair]. He made quite a large move into Turn 10. I held my own into the chicane and it was definitely a tough battle, but a clean one up until that point,” Piastri added.

“Again, I’ve not seen the incident. I don’t think there were any bad intentions involved. I think it was just unfortunate really. I will go and have a look, obviously. We’re fighting for a world championship and very thankful to the team that they allow us to race. I don’t expect this to change anything in terms of that. We’ll keep going racing until the end.”

Oscar Piastri: “Weekend wasn’t good enough”

Piastri ultimately finished fourth and off the podium as Mercedes scored a 1-3 finish.

While Piastri extended his lead in the F1 drivers’ standings, he wasn’t totally satisfied.

“I think we had a little bit more pace but not enough to overtake, basically,” he explained.

“We tried to go long on both stints but I think ultimately in the final stint the tyres held up better than we hoped for the others and we didn’t have enough of an advantage to do anything.

“That was a bit of a shame. I think our pace was OK but more or less the race I expected in all honesty with a bad start.That kind of cemented us in fourth and I don’t think we had enough of an advantage to do anything else.”

“For me, this weekend wasn’t good enough and it’s still far, far too early to think that’s a comfortable advantage or anything like that. There’s a long way to go in the season. We’ve got to try and improve on the whole.” 

Connor McDonagh
F1 Journalist

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP Results
08/07/25
2025 Aragon MotoGP, MotorLand - Race Results
Marc Marquez, 2025 Aragon MotoGP
F1 Feature
7m ago
F1 Canadian GP winners and losers: Has Lando Norris blown title hopes?
Lando Norris
MotoGP News
10m ago
Joan Mir “happy” with carbon fibre swingarm, but losing “10k” on the straight
Joan Mir
MotoGP News
54m ago
Enea Bastianini felt progress in “two issues I have been constantly facing”
Enea Bastianini
MotoGP News
1h ago
Maverick Vinales: “We found the improvements we needed”
Maverick Vinales

More News

NASCAR News
1h ago
F1 champion Max Verstappen advised Shane van Gisbergen before dominant NASCAR Mexico win
Shane van Gisbergen
F1 News
1h ago
Will McLaren change ‘free to race’ policy after Canada clash?
Norris was out on the spot following the clash
Le Mans News
1h ago
Wayne Taylor “not upset” by DNF on team’s Le Mans debut
Wayne Taylor Racing Cadillac
MotoGP News
2h ago
Yamaha reveals deadline for Toprak Razgatlioglu’s MotoGP team-mate decision
Miguel Oliveira, Jack Miller
F1 News
2h ago
‘Leading paddock source’ links George Russell with shock move for F1 2026
George Russell