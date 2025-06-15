Lando Norris takes full blame for ‘silly’ McLaren coming together

Lando Norris has taken full responsibility and apologised to McLaren after he collided with teammate Oscar Piastri in the F1 Canadian Grand Prix.

Norris crashed out of Sunday’s grand prix with three laps remaining when he hit the back of Piastri’s car as he unsuccessfully attempted to claim fourth place from his teammate.

The Briton lost his front wing in the clash and was forced to retire on the spot, while Piastri was able to finish fourth and further extend his F1 championship lead to 22 points over Norris.

The Briton immediately held his hands up for the incident, telling McLaren over team radio that the collision was “all my bad” and “stupid of me”.

Norris was in a remorseful mood when he spoke in the TV pen after Sunday’s race.

“No one to blame but myself, so I apologise to the whole team and to Oscar as well for attempting something probably a bit too silly,” Norris told Sky Sports F1.

"Glad I didn't ruin in his race. In the end apologies to the team. This was jut more silly. This wasn't even like a 'that's racing', it was just silly from my part.”

Asked how he will reset for Austria, Norris replied: "I go to bed tonight and apologise to everyone and then crack on.”

Piastri admitted the contact was “not ideal” for McLaren but accepted Norris’s apology.

McLaren team principal Andrea Stella described Norris’s move as a “misjudgement” and said the team would review the incident.

Norris’s first DNF of the season marks a blow to his hopes of winning a maiden F1 world championship.