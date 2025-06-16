Lewis Hamilton hints at deeper Ferrari issues: ‘A lot of changes are needed’

Lewis Hamilton has revealed that Ferrari need to make “a lot of changes” internally to fight for an F1 world championship following their poor start to the 2025 F1 season.

With Mercedes taking their first F1 win of the season at the Canadian Grand Prix,

Ferrari are the only one of the ‘big four’ yet to stand on the top step of the podium so far in 2025.

Ferrari have scored just three podiums in 10 races, with Hamilton’s sprint race triumph in Shanghai their only victory of the year.

The SF-25 hasn’t lived up to expectations, and a widely reported rear suspension issue has impacted its overall performance.

Speaking after the race to Sky Italia, Hamilton hinted that Ferrari has deeper issues, and a culture shift is needed to get the team back to fighting for titles.

“Of course I’m asking for these things [upgrades],” Hamilton said. “I don’t know why we haven’t been bringing upgrades, I think we have one hopefully coming soon.

“The mindset for me, I’m like ‘there’s a lot of changes that need to be made in the system.’ I wish I could tell you what’s happening. There’s a lot going on in the background.”

“Yeah, I can’t say too much about it. There’s so many things I wish I could tell you that could explain the things that have happened this year, the problems we had and what’s going on within the organisation. But my goal is to try and positively influence, try and get change so we can have long term success.”

“There’s a lot of changes that we need. For me it’s that foundation building. We’re not fighting for a championship.”

Hamilton demands Ferrari upgrade

Ferrari were firmly the fourth-fastest team in Montreal.

Hamilton’s race was ruined after he ran over a groundhog, damaging the floor of his Ferrari.

Teammate Leclerc had a smoother race but ran over 15 seconds behind the McLaren duo before their collision.

“We’re really in need of an upgrade, there’s a lot things that need to change for us to be competing at the front,” Hamilton told Sky Sports F1.

“They don’t really talk about it much. I think we have something coming, hopefully, next week but I don’t know if it’s much. I don’t think it’s going to be a lot. I think it’s just one of those years.”