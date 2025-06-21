George Russell: “No hard feelings” over Max Verstappen-Mercedes F1 speculation

George Russell says he has “no hard feelings” about Max Verstappen being linked to his Mercedes Formula 1 seat for 2025.

Verstappen’s long-term future at Red Bull has come under increased scrutiny amid the team’s tough start to the season.

While the four-time world champion is contracted to Red Bull through to the end of 2028, the team has publicly acknowledged that his deal includes an exit clause that could be triggered at the end of this year.

According to reports, the clause is linked to Verstappen’s position in the drivers’ standings at the summer break.

Should he decide to leave, Mercedes is viewed as a leading contender for his services, with team boss Toto Wolff having previously made overtures to sign the Dutchman

Neither Russell nor team-mate Kimi Antonelli are currently confirmed for next season. But should Mercedes move for Verstappen, it’s likely Russell would be the one to make way, with Antonelli seen as central to the team’s long-term future.

Russell, however, insists he is unfazed by the speculation surrounding Verstappen or its potential implications for his own seat.

"There haven't been any hard feelings with any of the talks that have been going around, especially around Max," said Canadian GP winner Russell.

"Like I said numerous times, why wouldn't teams be interested in Max? If every driver had no contracts for next year, Max would be No 1 for every single team. And that's understandable.

"But ultimately, there are two seats for every race team. I knew if I continue to perform as I'm doing, my position would not be under threat whatsoever. So, I feel in a good place."

During the Canadian Grand Prix weekend, Russell was also linked to a shock switch to Aston Martin, with reports suggesting the Silverstone-based squad is seeking a star driver for the next era of F1.

Russell has always maintained that staying at Mercedes is his priority, having been backed by the German manufacturer since the early days of his junior career.

"I'm not talking with anybody else and any teams who have shown interest," he said.

"I have been quite open to say my intentions are to stay with Mercedes. That's always been clear. And I am loyal to Mercedes. They gave me this chance to get into Formula 1."

"We're in no rush to do contract negotiations. We want to win together, especially Kimi and I being team-mates now.

"We're getting a result like Canada, both junior drivers from Mercedes. We're both doing the job in terms of performance. Why would you want to change something that's working?"

Russell has taken over the role of team order at Mercedes following Lewis Hamilton’s shock departure to Ferrari in 2025.

After the opening 10 races of the season, he sits a strong fourth in the drivers’ standings, while his performances have also played a role in Mercedes cementing its grip on second position in the constructors’ championship.

While an extension to his current deal is widely expected, the delay in finalising terms has fuelled outside speculation.

"He's been so long with us," said Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff.

"He's growing and the steps he's made from that young driver in Williams, then coming to Mercedes at a difficult time, being on par with Lewis, and since Lewis left, being clearly the senior driver in the team, and it comes natural.

"It's not like there's some politics. He's just taken the place that he merits and deserves. The ambience in the team is great, and we've agreed on some kind of timeline when we want to settle these things.

"With triple-headers getting out of the way, then one race after the other in June and July, but we're going to get there.

"He's been a Mercedes junior since 2016. It isn't dependent on whether he wins a race or performs because we know he can."

Pressed further by Sky Sports about Russell’s contract situation, Wolff added: "[It is] all on plan."