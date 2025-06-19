Aston Martin figure pokes fun at Fernando Alonso to Alpine return rumour

Aston Martin's Pedro de la Rosa has poked fun at rumours about Fernando Alonso returning to Alpine.

Fernando Alonso
Fernando Alonso

Aston Martin ambassador Pedro de la Rosa has laughed off rumours linking Fernando Alonso with a shock return to Alpine for the 2026 F1 season.

Two-time world champion Alonso was seen paying several visits to his former employer Alpine during the Canadian Grand Prix weekend, sending the F1 rumour mill into overdrive.

Alonso won both of his world titles with Alpine under their former Renault guise in 2005 and 2006, and went on to have two further spells at Enstone between 2008-2009 and 2021-2022.

The 43-year-old Spaniard, whose career continues to be managed by Alpine team boss Flavio Briatore, is under contract with Aston Martin until the end of 2026.

It is understood that Alonso visited Alpine’s hospitality for lunch with his parents, who had flown into Montreal for the race.

De la Rosa shared a picture of Alonso’s parents alongside Briatore on Twitter with the caption: “Hi Alpine, I hope you didn’t sign the wrong Alonso…”

He included the hashtags “rumors” and “silly season”.

What did David Croft say?

During his commentary of final practice at the Canadian Grand Prix, Croft said: “Where there’s an Alpine story about driver movement there’s a Fernando Alonso rumour as well.

“Those rumours once again surfacing this morning in the paddock. Fernando Alonso has been into the Alpine motorhome four times during the course of this weekend.

“That’s not just to see his old mate Flav [Briatore], even though his mum and dad are in town and I’m sure they’ve been having a bit of a catch up.

“Is something going on that could see Fernando Alonso back at Enstone again for a fourth time? Watch this space on that one, that’s just the paddock rumour.”

Aston Martin CEO and team principal Andy Cowell was quick to downplay Alonso’s visits to Alpine.

"Happy for Fernando to walk into any garage, he knows lots of people up and down the pitlane," Cowell told Sky Sports F1.

"Also happy with the fact he's contracted to us next year and hopefully will stay with us long-term as an ambassador with us."

Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

