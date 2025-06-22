The “great qualities” Max Verstappen sees in F1 rookie Kimi Antonelli

Four-time Formula 1 world champion Max Verstappen has praised Kimi Antonelli for the “great qualities” he believes mark the Mercedes rookie out as a future star.

Antonelli, 18, made his highly-anticipated F1 debut with Mercedes this season and has already drawn comparisons with Verstappen’s own meteoric rise through the ranks.

After securing a surprise pole in the Miami sprint qualifying last month, Antonelli delivered another composed drive in Canada to finish third, completing a double podium for Mercedes alongside team-mate George Russell.

The result made him the third-youngest podium finisher in F1 history, behind only Verstappen and current Aston Martin driver Lance Stroll.

Verstappen, who has kept an eye on Antonelli since their karting days, believes the Italian is not only inherently quick but also mature beyond his age.

“For me, it’s not a surprise,” he was quoted by Motorsport Week. “I knew Kimi coming up through the karting ranks - people were already saying great things [about him]. So I was keeping an eye on him.

“What’s impressive is he’s naturally quick. What I like is his level-headed [and] calm approach. Those are great qualities to have. I was never in doubt that the podium would come this year.

“He had a few unlucky races – one of them in the Sprint was also my fault with the pit stop. But it was just a matter of time.

“I’m very happy that it happened for him. It gives you more confidence. It’s a nice boost. And it will only get better. You’re in your rookie season – there’s so many things that will come at you. You learn from the weaker races, you learn from the good ones.

“In the coming years, for sure, we’ll see a lot more of Kimi.”

Antonelli described Verstappen as a role model for him, having been inspired by the success he has achieved with Red Bull in F1.

“Racing in F1 with the 19 other best drivers on the grid gives you a lot of motivation,” he said “Having the chance to race at your best and show what you’re capable of is a great boost.

“Of course, seeing what Max has done over the years, especially in his rookie years, was quite astonishing. So definitely he’s a model who I get inspired by. But at the end, racing against the best is a great chance.”