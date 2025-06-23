Daniel Ricciardo reunited with Oscar Piastri, George Russell ahead of Austrian GP

Former F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo reunited with Oscar Piastri and George Russell for a game of padel ahead of the Austrian Grand Prix.

Ricciardo hasn’t been on the F1 grid since being dropped by Racing Bulls following the 2024 Singapore Grand Prix.

The Australian has kept a low profile since his exit from F1.

However, over the weekend, Ricciardo featured in an Instagram post on Russell’s account.

Ricciardo was alongside Russell, Piastri and snowboard ace Scotty James.

Russell captioned the image simply with three Australian flags and the Union Jack.

Ricciardo has dismissed any chance of him returning to F1, rejecting links to Cadillac.

In the last week, Ricciardo was active on social media as he poked fun at his F1 retirement.

In partnership with sports betting company Dabble, they launched his own "tailgate" service as part of a global competition.

“You know what, it’s been a while, but I’m ready to say it – retirement ain’t what it’s cracked up to be,” Ricciardo said. “I could smack golf balls around all day, but man, what a snooze fest.

“I need more than just a hobby, I need a passion project … then it came to me – tailgate.”

For Russell and Piastri, they're in the form of their life.

Piastri leads the 2025 F1 drivers' standings by 22 points ahead of McLaren teammate Lando Norris.

Russell returned to the top step of the podium last time out at the Canadian Grand Prix following a fine victory.