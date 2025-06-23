Daniel Ricciardo reunited with Oscar Piastri, George Russell ahead of Austrian GP

Daniel Ricciardo linked up with Oscar Piastri and George Russell over the weekend in Monaco

Daniel Ricciardo stands in between Oscar Piastri and George Russell
Daniel Ricciardo stands in between Oscar Piastri and George Russell

Former F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo reunited with Oscar Piastri and George Russell for a game of padel ahead of the Austrian Grand Prix.

Ricciardo hasn’t been on the F1 grid since being dropped by Racing Bulls following the 2024 Singapore Grand Prix.

The Australian has kept a low profile since his exit from F1.

However, over the weekend, Ricciardo featured in an Instagram post on Russell’s account.

Ricciardo was alongside Russell, Piastri and snowboard ace Scotty James.

Russell captioned the image simply with three Australian flags and the Union Jack. 

Ricciardo has dismissed any chance of him returning to F1, rejecting links to Cadillac.

In the last week, Ricciardo was active on social media as he poked fun at his F1 retirement.

In partnership with sports betting company Dabble, they launched his own "tailgate" service as part of a global competition. 

“You know what, it’s been a while, but I’m ready to say it – retirement ain’t what it’s cracked up to be,” Ricciardo said. “I could smack golf balls around all day, but man, what a snooze fest.

“I need more than just a hobby, I need a passion project … then it came to me – tailgate.”

For Russell and Piastri, they're in the form of their life.

Piastri leads the 2025 F1 drivers' standings by 22 points ahead of McLaren teammate Lando Norris.

Russell returned to the top step of the podium last time out at the Canadian Grand Prix following a fine victory. 

Connor McDonagh
F1 Journalist

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP News
4m ago
Maverick Vinales: “We were fighting the Ducatis in their own track”
Maverick Vinales, 2025 Italian MotoGP
F1 News
42m ago
Lando Norris and Charles Leclerc to miss FP1 at Austrian Grand Prix
Lando Norris and Charles Leclerc
MotoGP News
1h ago
Jack Miller: “At that point, it was basically unrideable”
Jack Miller, 2025 Italian MotoGP
Le Mans News
2h ago
How Valentino Rossi helped assemble “great” 24 Hours of Spa BMW line-up
Valentino Rossi, 2025 Italian MotoGP
F1 News
2h ago
Ralf Schumacher claims McLaren have now made ‘internal’ decision to favour Oscar Piastri
Oscar Piastri

More News

F1 News
3h ago
Aston Martin reject Adrian Newey ‘dictator’ tag as early impact praised
Adrian Newey
F1 News
4h ago
How to watch 2025 F1 Austrian Grand Prix: Free live stream, full schedule, TV channels
2024 Austrian GP start
F1 News
4h ago
Daniel Ricciardo reunited with Oscar Piastri, George Russell ahead of Austrian GP
Daniel Ricciardo stands in between Oscar Piastri and George Russell
F1 News
4h ago
Valtteri Bottas teases F1 return with funny social media post
Valtteri Bottas
MotoGP News
5h ago
Alex Marquez “one of the toughest opponents” ever in MotoGP, says Marc Marquez
Alex Marquez, Marc Marquez, 2025 Italian MotoGP