Lando Norris and Charles Leclerc to miss FP1 at Austrian Grand Prix

Two changes for first practice in Austria...

Lando Norris and Charles Leclerc are set to sit out of first F1 practice for this weekend’s Austrian Grand Prix.

The European leg of the 2025 F1 season heads to the Red Bull Ring in Austria.

Norris is 22 points behind McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri after failing to make the chequered flag last time out at the Canadian Grand Prix.

Norris collided with Piastri on Lap 67 as the pair battled for fourth place at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve.

It was another blow to Norris’ title chances on a weekend where he was simply faster than Piastri.

Norris will be confident of a strong weekend in Austria, however.

He scored his maiden F1 podium at the season-opening race in Austria back in 2020.

Norris nearly beat Verstappen to pole in 2021 with a stunning lap.

However, Norris will give up his car in FP1.

Norris will be replaced by Alex Dunne, who is part of the McLaren junior programme.

Dunne currently races in FIA Formula 2 - F1’s main feeder category - for Rodin Motorsport.

He sits top of the standings, three points ahead of Richard Verschoor.

Speaking of the news, Dunne said: “It’s an amazing opportunity to be able to drive during FP1 in Austria. I’m really looking forward to getting laps in behind the wheel of the MCL39 and supporting the team with the setup for the race weekend ahead.

“I’ve been preparing well for the sessions, taking part in Testing of Previous Cars tests in the MCL60 and spending time on the simulator, which has been a fantastic learning experience. Thank you to Zak, Andrea and Alessandro for their faith in me. It’s a great step within my development with the McLaren Driver Development Programme, and I’m really excited to join the team trackside.”

Leclerc will also miss FP1 in Austria

Leclerc will sit out of first practice in Austria too.

Ferrari have confirmed that Dino Beganovic will drive the SF-25 in FP1.

Beganovic is 10th in the F2 standings, with a best finish of third in the Imola feature races.

