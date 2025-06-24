Kimi Antonelli graduates from school ahead of Austrian F1 GP

Kimi Antonelli has passed his final exams and graduated from high school just days after scoring his maiden Formula 1 podium in the Canadian Grand Prix.

Fresh off finishing third in Montreal, the Mercedes rookie returned home to Casalecchio di Reno, Italy, to sit his final exams.

Late on Monday, he shared a picture on Instagram with the caption 'promosso”' Italian for "passed', while wearing a celebratory garland.

"I was fairly stressed, because I didn't have much time to study. But I did my best,” he told reporters afterwards.

Antonelli has spent the first half of 2026 juggling the demands of his rookie F1 campaign with his final year of school, making for an intense and hectic schedule.

He even skipped the world premiere of the F1 movie in New York to attend his exams, which included a mix of written and oral assessments.

While F1 has clearly beeen the priority for the 18-year-old, he still made a concerted effort to keep up with his studies.

The Italian also enjoyed a strong rapport with his classmates and teachers, even inviting 25 of them to watch his home race at Imola. However, the gesture didn’t quite pay off, with Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff later remarking that Antonelli was “toast” as early as Friday of race week.

Now having completed his schooling, Antonelli can fully focus on the remaining 14 rounds of the season, beginning with this weekend’s Austrian Grand Prix.

He currently sits seventh in the drivers’ championship, one place and 16 points behind Ferrari’s Lewis Hamilton, the driver he replaced at Mercedes this year.