Kimi Antonelli graduates from school ahead of Austrian F1 GP

Kimi Antonelli has completed his schooling ahead of this weekend's Austria F1 race.

Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes
Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes
© XPB Images

Kimi Antonelli has passed his final exams and graduated from high school just days after scoring his maiden Formula 1 podium in the Canadian Grand Prix.

Fresh off finishing third in Montreal, the Mercedes rookie returned home to Casalecchio di Reno, Italy, to sit his final exams.

Late on Monday, he shared a picture on Instagram with the caption 'promosso”' Italian for "passed', while wearing a celebratory garland.

"I was fairly stressed, because I didn't have much time to study. But I did my best,” he told reporters afterwards.

Antonelli has spent the first half of 2026 juggling the demands of his rookie F1 campaign with his final year of school, making for an intense and hectic schedule.

He even skipped the world premiere of the F1 movie in New York to attend his exams, which included a mix of written and oral assessments.

While F1 has clearly beeen the priority for the 18-year-old, he still made a concerted effort to keep up with his studies.

The Italian also enjoyed a strong rapport with his classmates and teachers, even inviting 25 of them to watch his home race at Imola. However, the gesture didn’t quite pay off, with Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff later remarking that Antonelli was “toast” as early as Friday of race week.

Now having completed his schooling, Antonelli can fully focus on the remaining 14 rounds of the season, beginning with this weekend’s Austrian Grand Prix.

He currently sits seventh in the drivers’ championship, one place and 16 points behind Ferrari’s Lewis Hamilton, the driver he replaced at Mercedes this year.

In this article

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
18m ago
Felipe Drugovich emerges as possible Cadillac F1 contender alongside Valtteri Bottas
Felipe Drugovich
BSB News
1h ago
Glenn Irwin set for surgery after Snetterton BSB injury, recovery timeline unconfirmed
Glenn Irwin, 2025 Oulton Park BSB. Credit: Ian Hopgood Photography.
F1 News
1h ago
F1 pundit names ‘impressive’ rookie who’s ‘on the same trajectory’ as Oscar Piastri
Kimi Antonelli ahead of Oscar Piastri
MotoGP News
1h ago
Max Quiles “has something special” but “don’t put pressure on the young talent” - Marc Marquez
Marc Marquez, Max Quiles embrace in parc ferme, 2025 MotoGP Italian Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
2h ago
Details emerge over crucial Ferrari floor upgrade for Austrian GP
Charles Leclerc

More News

F1 News
3h ago
Max Verstappen hailed for “old-style fighting and driving” despite closing on F1 race ban
Max Verstappen, Red Bull
F1 News
3h ago
Valtteri Bottas pinpoints two key factors behind Lewis Hamilton’s slow Ferrari adaptation
Valtteri Bottas
F1 News
3h ago
Yuki Tsunoda “looks certain” to lose Red Bull drive as rumours swirl
Yuki Tsunoda
IndyCar News
4h ago
All you need to know about IndyCar’s new chassis and engine plans for 2028
Road America
WSBK News
4h ago
Yamaha looking for Jonathan Rea to “adapt his style” to WorldSBK R1
Jonathan Rea, 2025 Emilia-Romagna WorldSBK, pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.