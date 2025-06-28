Christian Horner: Max Verstappen “quite annoyed” by Mercedes F1 switch rumours

Red Bull boss Christian Horner has claimed Max Verstappen is “quite annoyed” by the constant rumours surrounding his F1 future.

This weekend, the big story in the Austrian GP F1 paddock is Mercedes’ interest in signing Verstappen.

In an interview with Sky Sports ahead of the weekend, Russell revealed that conversations are ongoing between Mercedes and Verstappen.

Verstappen is under contract at Red Bull until 2028, but he reportedly has an exit clause in his deal.

Mercedes are exploring the possibility of signing Verstappen - or when they can.

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has hinted that they will likely retain Russell and Kimi Antonelli for next year.

However, with the new technical regulations, a shake-up to the competitive order could tempt Verstappen to leave Red Bull, especially if they’re not competitive.

Speaking after qualifying in Austria, Horner addressed the speculation surrounding Verstappen.

“It’s a lot of noise. I think Max gets quite annoyed by it. We’re very clear that the contract we have with Max is until 2028,” Horner said.

“Anything is entirely speculative that is being said. We tend to not to pay too much attention to it.

“I can imagine that George is frustrated he’s not been given a contract yet. That’s between him and his team. The situation with Max… we know clearly where we’re at and obviously as does Max. Everything is subject to noise and obviously within any contract it remains confidential between the parties.”

Yellow flag cost Verstappen potential front row

In terms of qualifying in Austria, Verstappen is set to start Sunday’s race from seventh on the grid.

The Dutchman looked on course for a top three starting position but encountered a yellow flag on his final run.

Pierre Gasly spun at the final lap, ruining Verstappen’s best effort.

This also meant Oscar Piastri did not get a second lap in Q3.

“He could see the yellow [flag]. He’s done the right thing,” Horner explained.

“He’s reacted to the flag. It takes precedent over the dash. It’s a great shame.

“On the predicted time on that corner he would have done a time that might have squeezed him on the front row, certainly would have been third.”