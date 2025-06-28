Christian Horner: Max Verstappen “quite annoyed” by Mercedes F1 switch rumours

“It’s a lot of noise. I think Max gets quite annoyed by it. We’re very clear that the contract we have with Max is until 2028.”

Christian Horner
Christian Horner

Red Bull boss Christian Horner has claimed Max Verstappen is “quite annoyed” by the constant rumours surrounding his F1 future.

This weekend, the big story in the Austrian GP F1 paddock is Mercedes’ interest in signing Verstappen.

In an interview with Sky Sports ahead of the weekend, Russell revealed that conversations are ongoing between Mercedes and Verstappen.

Verstappen is under contract at Red Bull until 2028, but he reportedly has an exit clause in his deal.

Mercedes are exploring the possibility of signing Verstappen - or when they can.

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has hinted that they will likely retain Russell and Kimi Antonelli for next year.

However, with the new technical regulations, a shake-up to the competitive order could tempt Verstappen to leave Red Bull, especially if they’re not competitive.

Speaking after qualifying in Austria, Horner addressed the speculation surrounding Verstappen.

“It’s a lot of noise. I think Max gets quite annoyed by it. We’re very clear that the contract we have with Max is until 2028,” Horner said.

“Anything is entirely speculative that is being said. We tend to not to pay too much attention to it.

“I can imagine that George is frustrated he’s not been given a contract yet. That’s between him and his team. The situation with Max… we know clearly where we’re at and obviously as does Max. Everything is subject to noise and obviously within any contract it remains confidential between the parties.”

Yellow flag cost Verstappen potential front row

In terms of qualifying in Austria, Verstappen is set to start Sunday’s race from seventh on the grid.

The Dutchman looked on course for a top three starting position but encountered a yellow flag on his final run.

Pierre Gasly spun at the final lap, ruining Verstappen’s best effort.

This also meant Oscar Piastri did not get a second lap in Q3.

“He could see the yellow [flag]. He’s done the right thing,” Horner explained.

“He’s reacted to the flag. It takes precedent over the dash. It’s a great shame.

“On the predicted time on that corner he would have done a time that might have squeezed him on the front row, certainly would have been third.” 

Connor McDonagh
F1 Journalist

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
4m ago
Gabriel Bortoleto explains best qualifying result of rookie F1 season
Gabriel Bortoleto, Sauber
RR News
16m ago
Isle of Man TT ace Michael Dunlop victorious in Tandragee 100 return
Michael Dunlop, 2025 Isle of Man TT. Credit: Isle of Man TT.
MotoGP News
32m ago
Penalty robs one rider of best MotoGP sprint result of 2025
Lorenzo Savadori, Aprilia Factory Racing, 2025 Dutch MotoGP
F1 News
36m ago
Charles Leclerc credits Ferrari’s upgrades for return to the front row in Austria F1 qualifying
Charles Leclerc
F1 News
41m ago
Yuki Tsunoda caught off guard by sudden change in car balance in Austria F1 qualifying
Yuki Tsunoda, Red Bull

More News

MotoGP News
48m ago
“Missed opportunity” – why Alex Marquez couldn’t overtake Marc in Assen Sprint
Marc Marquez, Alex Marquez, 2025 Dutch MotoGP Sprint
MotoGP News
58m ago
Pecco Bagnaia “trying everything” to solve MotoGP Sprint issues: “It’s my problem”
Francesco Bagnaia, 2025 MotoGP Dutch TT, pit lane. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
1h ago
‘Everything felt bad’ - Max Verstappen puzzled by Red Bull F1 car behaviour
Max Verstappen
F1 News
1h ago
George Russell: Mercedes F1 form ‘tough to swallow’ as he's warned for pit lane incident
George Russell
F1 News
1h ago
Lewis Hamilton hails “best day operationally” for Ferrari after Austria F1 qualifying
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari