Lewis Hamilton urges Ferrari to prioritise 2026: ‘I know Mercedes are focused on next year’

Lewis Hamilton has called on Ferrari to be “fully focused” on developing their 2026 F1 project, pointing out that Mercedes are already “focused on next year.”

Ferrari enjoyed an upturn in form at the Austrian Grand Prix as they finished third and fourth.

Unfortunately for Ferrari, they were a distant second-best behind McLaren, with Charles Leclerc finishing nearly 20s behind race winner Lando Norris.

Ferrari are now 207 points behind McLaren in the race for the F1 constructors’ title.

Speaking after the race in Austria, Hamilton dismissed the possibility of catching McLaren this year.

“Well compared to McLaren, I don’t think anyone’s catching them. Never say never,” Hamilton said on Sunday. “Hopefully with our next upgrade… hopefully that works the way we hope it works. Maybe that will bring us a bit closer. We’re not a minute down this weekend.

2026 will see significant changes to the technical regulations on both the engine and chassis side.

Red Bull boss Christian Horner described the changes as the biggest in the sport’s history.

The power units will be run on sustainable fuels and become more electrified, while the cars will have less downforce and be slightly smaller.

With both F1 titles highly unlikely this year, Hamilton wants Ferrari to switch their focus entirely on 2026, like his former team, Mercedes, have.

“We should be fully focused in terms of development onto next year’s car,” Hamilton added.

“I am sure all the teams are doing that already. I know Mercedes have already focused on next year. The key is going to be developing that engine.

“Making sure whoever comes up with the right philosophy suspension wise and everything. I am trying to work with the engineers to make sure we rectify some of the issues with this car because there’s a few problems that need fixing next year.”

Hamilton reveals setup trouble

Hamilton also revealed that this weekend was the first time he’s running a setup closer to what Leclerc ran.

However, a disparity in driving style has made it difficult for Hamilton to adapt to the SF-25.

“Just struggling with the balance,” Hamilton explained. “He drives a massively oversteery car. He slides the rears and doesn’t have degradation.

“When I slide the rears I get massive degradation. Supposedly it took Carlos a couple of years to get used to.

“I don't want to do that. I think I’ve improved as I said. I was a lot closer in quali. I didn’t have the race pace.”