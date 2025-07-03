Lando Norris: I haven’t proven I’m the number one driver in Formula 1

Lando Norris says he is yet to prove that he is the number one driver in Formula 1, as he continues to battle with McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri for the 2025 title.

Despite starting the year as the favourite for the championship, Norris has largely been outshone by Piastri so far, with costly qualifying errors in Saudi Arabia and Canada casting a shadow over his campaign.

He responded strongly in Austria last weekend with a dominant lights-to-flag victory, trimming his deficit to Piastri to 15 points. However, doubts remain over whether he can sustain a title-winning run in F1.

Asked if he sees himself as the number one driver from Britain ahead of his home event in Silverstone this weekend, Norris said: “I have the best chance of winning the race and of course, the one who's most likely fighting for the championship this season.

“Am I British number one? I don't know. I don't know how much you take into account history. I think when you take into account history, then Lewis [Hamilton] is quite convincingly at the top.

“A lot more race wins and polls and championships than anyone else really put together. I say maybe I'm the favourite of the weekend from a British point of view, I don't know.

“That's your job to put the numbers on people. Not mine.

“It would be nice, that's my goal, the same it is with any sportsman in whatever series they are. In tennis and golf, you want to be number 1. I wouldn't say I've proven myself to be that yet, but it's something I'm working on.”

The Spielberg weekend was significant for Norris as he led every single session despite sitting out opening practice to give track time to McLaren junior Alex Dunne.

He also came out on top in a wheel-to-wheel battle with Piastri in the opening stint of the race, a significant moment for a driver whose racecraft has previously been criticised.

Norris has now won three grands prix in 2025 compared to five for Piastri, with the duo having collectively won eight out of the first 11 races.

The Briton said his victory in Austria doesn’t mean he has found his mojo back, as only a consistent run of performances will prove that he is performing at his very best.

“If there is any place you'd hope I can ‘find my garden’ it is here,” said Norris. “I definitely felt a little bit more back on track in Austria, but it's not a guarantee that I'm going to have the same feeling here.

“Sometimes it can be very track-specific, tarmac-specific, tyre temperature whatever as well.

“I certainly felt better, certainly felt more back in the rhythm. My quali lap in Q3 was one of the best I have ever done.

So I certainly got that feeling like…..a bit more of the old me back. [But] also, I don't want to say that I'm back.

“I got to prove that with consistency and I got to prove it to myself as always. So definitely, it gives you more motivation coming here trying to achieve a similar thing to last weekend.

“And you always want to feel like your home race gives you a bit more of an advantage. So I hope that is the case this weekend.”

Rachit Thukral
Journalist

Rachit joined the Crash.net team in 2025 with a primary focus on F1 and sportscar racing.

He previously served as a news editor at Motorsport.com, where he played a key role in the day-to-day editorial operations.

