Carlos Sainz suggests George Russell is ‘hiding’ impact of uncertain F1 future

Carlos Sainz has theorised that George Russell is ‘hiding’ the impact of his uncertain future at Mercedes.

Russell’s F1 future at Mercedes is unclear amid the speculation surrounding Max Verstappen.

Mercedes are interested in signing the four-time world champion, who’s under contract at Red Bull until 2028.

It’s understood that Verstappen’s Red Bull deal includes an exit clause that could see him leave the team if he finishes outside the top three in the drivers’ championship.

Russell is nine points behind Verstappen in the battle for third place behind the two McLarens.

Thursday’s media day was dominated by talk of Verstappen possibly joining Mercedes.

Verstappen refused to elaborate on the reports.

Both Mercedes drivers expressed confidence that they will be with the team in 2026.

Sainz can relate to Russell’s situation

Sainz, who knew going into the 2024 F1 season that he would be out of work after Ferrari signed Lewis Hamilton, can relate to Russell’s situation.

The Spaniard’s future was in doubt, as neither Red Bull nor Mercedes was willing to sign him.

Sainz ultimately joined Williams after a strong final season with Ferrari.

Reflecting on Russell’s situation, Sainz told Talksport: “As a racing driver, it’s not an ideal situation,” he said. “We all try and hide the fact that it affects you, we try not to be affected.

“I strongly believe, like I did last year, you can have a very strong season with all this noise going around your future and your team. It can be proved by what George is doing this year.

“At the same time, it’s not ideal. It’s noise for you, it’s noise for the team, it’s noise for your engineers, for your mechanics.

“In an ideal situation, the way you go racing, the way you are getting the results and the way you are being world champion is when all this is quiet, and when there’s 100% trust between you and the team, and when there’s 100% commitment between both parties.

“Even though you can still have a very successful season, it’s not the ideal situation and it’s not what any driver wants.”