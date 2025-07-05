Zak Brown admits Max Verstappen in a Mercedes would be ‘scary’

McLaren boss Zak Brown has admitted the prospect of Max Verstappen joining Mercedes is “scary”.

Verstappen continues to be linked with a shock move to Mercedes for F1 2026 and reports ahead of the British Grand Prix have claimed that talks between the two camps have intensified, with the Dutchman said to be open to a switch.

The four-time world champion’s future has dominated chatter in the F1 paddock for the past week despite both Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff and Red Bull counterpart Christian Horner downplaying the “noise” around Verstappen.

Verstappen has a Red Bull contract until 2028 but his current deal includes performance-related exit clauses which would enable him to leave the team as early as next season.

Mercedes have held a long-standing interest in Verstappen and spent most of last year publicly courting him as they searched for a replacement for Lewis Hamilton after the seven-time world champion announced he would be joining Ferrari.

Asked about the prospect of Verstappen teaming up with Mercedes, McLaren Racing CEO Brown told ESPN: "That's a bit scary.

“I think Mercedes is clearly on a forward trajectory, Red Bull clearly is not at the at the moment, and Max is an unbelievable talent.

“So Max in a Mercedes - that's some pretty serious competition.”

McLaren have no interest in signing Verstappen

Brown insisted McLaren are not interested in trying to poach Verstappen from Red Bull as he believes Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri represent the “best driver lineup” on the grid.

"I couldn't be happier with our driver lineup," Brown said. "I've said it from day one that I think we have the best driver lineup in Formula 1 - I think sitting here right now it would be difficult to argue that factually it's statistically true.

"And because of the characters they are the talent they are on the track off the track I wouldn't trade our two drivers for any other drivers on the grid.”

Speaking in Friday’s FIA press conference at Silverstone, Brown added to media including Crash.net: “Our drivers aren't going anywhere. They're very happy, we're very happy, so there's no need to look at any other drivers on the grid.”

Piastri currently leads the drivers’ world championship and holds a 15-point advantage over teammate Norris, with Verstappen 61 points behind the McLaren duo after the opening 11 races of the 2025 season.