Claire Williams to make F1 paddock return at British Grand Prix

Claire Williams will make a rare appearance in the F1 paddock at the British Grand Prix.

Former Williams deputy team principal Claire Williams will return to the F1 paddock at this weekend’s British Grand Prix.

Williams, who served the deputy team principal of the Williams team between 2013 and 2020, is set to make her first appearance in the F1 paddock for five years in a punditry role for Channel 4.

The 48-year-old Briton cut ties with Williams following Dorilton Capital’s takeover of the Grove-based squad in 2020 and has distanced herself from the sport in the following years.

But it has been announced that Williams will make a rare paddock appearance during Channel 4’s coverage of this weekend’s race at Silverstone.

“With the British Grand Prix fast approaching, we have an exciting announcement that is going to make Sunday’s race coverage even more special,” Whisper Films said in a statement.

“We have landed a rather special guest in Claire Williams who is returning to Silverstone.

“Claire led the Williams F1 racing team for over eight years [sic], delivering success and becoming the most prominent and successful woman in Formula 1 in recent years.

“Everyone at Whisper is thrilled that Claire will be part of the presenting team, offering unique perspectives and the sort of insight and analysis you can only get from being at sharp end of the sport.

“Claire will be joining Lee McKenzie, Alice Powell, Steve Jones, David Coulthard and Billy Monger, with Alex Jaques leading commentary, for our Channel 4 coverage of one of the biggest races in the calendar.”

Williams has appeared as a talking head in the last two seasons of Netflix’s Drive to Survive documentary series.

Her former team are enjoying a strong 2025 season so far and sit fifth in the constructors' championship, having claimed 55 points across the opening 11 rounds. 

Williams are 19 points clear of nearest rivals Racing Bulls, who lie sixth in the standings. 

