Furious Charles Leclerc calls himself “s***” in x-rated radio outburst

Charles Leclerc branded himself “s***” in an expletive-ridden radio outburst following qualifying at the British Grand Prix.

The Ferrari driver had to settle with the third row of the grid and sixth, one place behind teammate Lewis Hamilton, in what turned out to be a disappointing end to a promising qualifying at Silverstone, where Crash.net are on the ground.

Hamilton led a Ferrari 1-2 in the second part of qualifying and looked to have the pace to compete for pole position, only for Ferrari’s challenge to fade when it mattered most at the end of Q3.

Leclerc launched into an angry tirade over team radio at the end of qualifying which was not broadcast at the time.

“F***, f***, f***, f***, f*** that," the irate Monegasque shouted over his team radio. "So f***ing shit I am. I am so f***ing shit. That's all I am.”

Leclerc blasts himself for ‘not doing the job’

Leclerc continued to berate himself when he spoke to media after qualifying, insisting he failed to do a good enough job as he was outpaced by Hamilton for only the second time this season.

“More than getting away from me, I'm not doing the job,” Leclerc admitted.

"And I think since the beginning of the season, I've been performing very well in the races. And looking back at races, there are actually not many races where I would go back to change something that I've done inside the car.

"Unfortunately, when I look back at qualifying, which used to be my strength, there are many qualifying where I would like to go back and to change something, because every time I get to Q3, for some reason, it's not clicking.

"At the moment, we've had good qualifying, but we didn't have great qualifying. And again, this used to be my strength, so I'm not happy with the level that I'm showing in qualifying.

"We've got issues, for sure, particularly today, from Q2 onwards, we been fighting with something inside the car. But it's not an excuse. I need to be better.”

Asked if he can turn things around in the race, Leclerc replied: "I hope, but starting P6 again, it makes it so difficult.

“Every time we are starting the race by fighting to come back, and then once we are back at the front, people that have had a clean race just have an advantage on us, so we need to be better in qualifying."