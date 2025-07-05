Lewis Hamilton rues missed P2 as inherent Ferrari weakness revealed

Lewis Hamilton left to rue costly end to qualifying lap at the F1 British Grand Prix.

Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton believes he could have been on the front row of the grid at the British Grand Prix without a scrappy end to his qualifying lap.

The seven-time F1 world champion topped the second part of qualifying and looked to be in contention for pole position on his final flying lap of Q3 until he lost time in the final sector.

Hamilton, who has seven poles and a record nine victories at Silverstone, ultimately had to settle with the third row of the grid and fifth after ending up 0.203s adrift of Red Bull’s Max Verstappen.

Asked what had happened in the final few corners of his lap, Hamilton explained: “I just had understeer at Turn 16 and lost the time that I had.”

Pressed on whether that had cost him pole, Hamilton replied: “It probably cost me at least second.”

“I’m really pleased with the progress,” Hamilton added. “I’m really pleased with the direction. My engineer and I have been really gelling a lot better in terms of how we set the car up and I was much happier in the car.

“The lap was really, really nice. Up until the last corner, there was a bit of understeer. It was the curb that put me a little wide, but then I just lost it.

“I think it was just over a tenth so that definitely would have probably put me on the front row.”

What is Ferrari’s fundamental weakness?

Hamilton detailed the weakness of Ferrari's SF-25
Hamilton detailed the weakness of Ferrari's SF-25

Hamilton, who outqualified Charles Leclerc for only the second time this season, said Ferrari’s SF-25 is struggling with an inherent understeer problem in low-speed corners.

According to the 40-year-old Briton, both he and Leclerc are having to “overdrive” their car to extract more performance.

“I think at the end we're at low-speed understeer, which is something that's inherent with this car,” he said.

“I think we're overdriving to get that extra bit of time. We're at an actual pure pace, I don't think the car is naturally as quick.

"So we're probably having to go a little bit too far over, which then makes it where the car’s super tricky. So we need a little bit more performance.

“Pretty much all the other sessions, the second run in Q3 has always been a little bit harder. But today I was progressing, which was positive. So I think I've I've taken a step there. I think there's still more to get.”

Asked if the issue is something that can be solved this season, Hamilton replied: “I don't know. I'm not sure it would be.” 

Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

BSB News
1h ago
Unstoppable Bradley Ray “didn’t get a very good start” but bounced back for win eight at Knockhill
Bradley Ray, BSB, 2025, Knockhill
BSB News
1h ago
Rory Skinner discusses Ray’s race one Knockhill move: “Rubbing is racing!”
Rory Skinner, BSB, 2025, Knockhill
BSB News
1h ago
Kyle Ryde explains Knockhill race one was “either going to be a second place or a crash”
Kyle Ryde, BSB, 2025, Knockhill
IndyCar News
2h ago
Will Power swears at Alex Palou in tense confrontation
Will Power at the Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio 2025.
F1 News
2h ago
Lando Norris: Overtaking Max Verstappen with low-downforce Red Bull wing will be “tough”
Lando Norris and Max Verstappen

More News

F1 News
2h ago
Yuki Tsunoda reveals ‘loss of power’ cost him rare Q3 appearance at F1 British Grand Prix
Yuki Tsunoda
F1 News
3h ago
Alex Albon calls for Williams review after frustrating tyre call in British GP qualifying
Alex Albon, Williams
F1 News
3h ago
Furious Charles Leclerc calls himself “s***” in x-rated radio outburst
Charles Leclerc
IndyCar
3h ago
IndyCar Mid-Ohio Qualifying LIVE UPDATES!
Felix Rosenqvist in his Ozzy Osbourne/Black Sabbath inspired livery.
F1 News
3h ago
Lewis Hamilton rues missed P2 as inherent Ferrari weakness revealed
Lewis Hamilton