Laurent Mekies lands huge job after Christian Horner firing

Laurent Mekies has been promoted to become Red Bull's new team principal following Christian Horner's firing.

Mekies will subsequently step up from sister team Racing Bulls to takeover from Horner.

Laurent Mekies replaces Christian Horner at Red Bull

For the 48-year-old Frenchman, it marks his biggest job in F1 to date.

Mekies takes over a Red Bull team in crisis, having endured a difficult start to the 2025 season.

There is also uncertainty surrounding the future of star driver Max Verstappen, who looks increasingly unlikely to be able to fight for a fifth successive world title this year amid Red Bull's on-track issues.

“The last year and a half has been an absolute privilege to lead the team with Peter [Bayer, CEO]," Mekies said.



"It has been an amazing adventure to contribute to the birth of Racing Bulls together with all our talented people. The spirit of the whole team is incredible, and I strongly believe that this is just the beginning. Alan is the perfect man to take over now and continue our path. He knows the team inside out and has always been an important pillar of our early successes.”

Alan Permane will move up from racing director to fill the team principal role vacated by Mekies at Racing Bulls.

“I feel very honoured to take on the role as Team Principal and would like to thank Oliver and Helmut for the trust they have shown in me," Permane said.

"I am looking forward to working with Peter to continue the good work that both him and Laurent have done in taking this team forward. This is a new challenge for me, but I know that I can count on the support of everyone within them.”